Carroll files for Sampson school board

Carroll -

With a passion and heart for education, Sandra Carroll is making a run for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education.

She recently filed at the Sampson County Board of Elections Office for one of three seats available in 2020. Carroll was a teacher for about 40 years and was also active as a tutor and volunteer in Sampson County. She’s also proud to still be a certified teacher.

“That’s just where my heart is,” Carroll said about education. “I taught over a thousand children and I still feel like they’re mine. I see them and I still have a connection with them.”

If elected, Carroll wants to help keep Sampson County moving forward and believes it should be done in a non-partisan way.

“We’ve really got a great school system and no one can argue with that,” she said. “People want to come here and get into Sampson County so they can be part of our schools and we need to keep that going forward.”

One of her goals is to work toward having a school resource officer in each school.

“I know we have to work with county commissioners and the legislators to get money for that,” Carroll said. “The safety of the children is so important, along with the whole staff and faculty. It’s just a whole different world out there now than it was when I began teaching a long time ago.”

Carroll is a native of Roseboro and graduated from Midway High School in 1963. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a master’s from East Carolina University. She taught kindergarten through the eighth grade in the Midway District, before retirement.

“It’s all about the children from where they are and moving them as far as we can emotionally and academically,” she said. “That was my rule when they walked through my door. If you don’t tend to their emotions, you won’t get anything done academically. You have to let them know they’re loved and you go forward from there. I just love children.”

Carroll is married to Ricky Naylor and raised children who are products of Midway schools. She serves as vice-chair for the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees and is a member of Mingo Baptist Church.

She is the second resident to file after the period began Monday. Currently, three seats are available for the board, including those being held by Tim Register, Tracy Dunn and Patrick Usher.

After several filings on Monday and Tuesday, there were none at the Sampson County Board of Elections on Wednesday.

Carroll https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_S.C.C.-BOARD-2015-019.jpg Carroll

Longtime teacher shares passion for education

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.