‘Circle of Lights’ rings in season

The community of Newton Grove kicked off the holiday season Monday with their 21st annual Circle of Lights celebration in honor and memory of community members.

Newton Grove commissioner Teresa Wilson reads a part of the honor roll list. The assembled crowd braved a stiff, cold wind throughout the event.

Mayor Gerald Darden welcomed the attendees and acted as master of ceremonies.

Querranda Royster-Herring and Michael Mozingo entertained those attending with vocal selections and led the crowd in ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ to close.