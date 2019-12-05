City honors Jean Turlington

Mayor Lew Starling presents Jean Turlington with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, bestowed by the governor, to her surprise. - Mayor Lew Starling gives Jean Turlington the Key to the City. - The Rev. Marcus Becton, council member for District 3 and Mayor Pro-Tem, is sworn in for another term with Mayor Lew Starling by his side. - Holden DuBose, surrounded by family, is sworn in as the newest council member for District 4. - - Holden DuBose takes his new seat on the Clinton City Council. - - Jean Turlington expresses her gratitude at her last Clinton City Council meeting. - - Lew Starling, with wife Erika and daughters, Annell Grace and Annie Marie, is sworn in for another term as mayor. - - Councilman Neal Strickland, with his family by his side, takes the oath for another term as council member for District 2. - - Longtime Clinton City Council member Jean Turlington and Mayor Lew Starling admire the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which was bestowed to Turlington upon her official retirement from the board on Tuesday. - - Outgoing City Council member Jean Turlington shows off her Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. - - Mayor Lew Starling states that he will miss Jean Turlington on the Clinton City Council. - - Jean Turlington talks with Holden DuBose at a Tuesday gathering in her honor at the Small House. - -

Members of the Clinton City Council were sad to see Jean Turlington resign from her post after 19 years of serving on the council. On Tuesday, for her role as a city stalwart, she was awarded the Key to the City, as well as the Order of the Long Leaf Pine as part of her farewell from office.

During Turlington’s last meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Lew Starling presented her with the Key to the City, an honor he has only bestowed on 21 people in the 20 years he has served.

“Never have I served with a better, more knowledgeable person than Jean Turlington,” Starling stated. “She is the smartest council person we’ve ever had; she is the most well-prepared we’ve ever had; she asks more questions than anybody and you’re not gonna pull one thing over on her.”

Starling has always kept in mind that a Key to the City should not being given away lightly. The handful of people who have received keys are a very distinct group, according to the mayor.

“We’ve never had a person more qualified to receive a Key to the City than my friend,” Starling said of Turlington.

The outgoing member was very surprised to receive the distinction.

“This is the greatest place in the world,” Turlington responded. “I wish the whole world could live here so we could love everybody.”

Turlington noted that Clinton has the greatest council, but they are gonna need another woman up there eventually.

“I don’t know how they’re gonna do without a woman,” the outgoing member joked. Turlington said she was very grateful to have receive the honor.

New Council member, Holden DuBose, was sworn in at the council meeting to fill Turlington’s seat for District 4. DuBose was elected unopposed in November after Turlington decided not to run for reelection.

“I’ve got big shoes to fill,” DuBose noted. “I’m looking forward to making sure Clinton stays a good place to live, work and raise a family.”

DuBose believes the council has done a sufficient job at making Clinton a great place so far, and hopes to further the cause.

Before the meeting adjourned, the Rev. Marcus Becton, council member for District 3 and mayor pro tem, was sworn in for another term. Mayor pro tem is a position directly under the mayor, who can stand in for the mayor and represent the City of Clinton in the mayor’s absence.

Becton was appointed in 1996 and was among the group of members to bring Turlington on to the Council 19 years ago.

“I will truly miss her,” Becton stated.

Starling was also sworn in for another term as mayor and Neal Strickland was sworn in for another term as council member for District 2.

“I’m going to miss Mrs. Jean, but I’m looking forward to working with Mr. DuBose,” Strickland stated.

The evening was filled with more surprises for Turlington, as everyone gathered at the Victor R. Small House following the short meeting to celebrate the outgoing member and all that she has done over the years.

There, Starling presented Turlington with the highest civilian honor bestowed in North Carolina — the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Just prior to presenting it, he noted that at the council meeting, he gave her the highest honor he could give her as mayor, which was the Key to the City, before going into the next surprise. Turlington said she about fainted, unaware of the honor she was about to receive next.

“We have a very special presentation that the governor has asked me to present tonight,” Starling stated.

Turlington was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine due to her outstanding and consistently good work for the community, Starling noted. The mayor joked that the outgoing member would still advise the council on occasion.

Turlington thanked everyone for their attendance for the night’s special occasion.

“We’ve got a great city and we’ve got a great leader — don’t let him slip away from you,” Turlington expressed.

Starling said he would still reach out to Turlington in the future, saying he would always call her for advice at 6:30 a.m.

“She is always well prepared and has studied every issue,” Starling added. “She is a dedicated official who loves this city.”

Starling said DuBose has already started to ask a lot of questions and noted that he believes the newcomer will do a fine job as a council member.

Turlington expressed her love for reading and her desire to be a writer, a dream she has had since she was in high school, where she the editor of her school newspaper. She was a photographer for her college paper. With the extra time on her hands, the retiree might just start writing; anything could happen, she said.

She said she felt it was time to let the next generation come aboard the council. She was aware of DuBose’s interest in becoming a council member and knew he would make a good fit. Even though members were completely different people through the years, she felt the council always got along.

The new Order of the Long Leaf Pine honoree felt grateful to receive such an award.

“I can’t believe it,” Turlington stated. ” I have always read about people who get this award. It is such an honor.”

Turlington was modest during the night, noting that she was unsure if she was deserving of the award. But, she expressed that she would never give it away for any reason.

Mayor Lew Starling presents Jean Turlington with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, bestowed by the governor, to her surprise. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Long-Leaf-Pine.jpg Mayor Lew Starling presents Jean Turlington with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, bestowed by the governor, to her surprise. Mayor Lew Starling gives Jean Turlington the Key to the City. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Key-to-the-City.jpg Mayor Lew Starling gives Jean Turlington the Key to the City. The Rev. Marcus Becton, council member for District 3 and Mayor Pro-Tem, is sworn in for another term with Mayor Lew Starling by his side. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Becton.jpg The Rev. Marcus Becton, council member for District 3 and Mayor Pro-Tem, is sworn in for another term with Mayor Lew Starling by his side. Holden DuBose, surrounded by family, is sworn in as the newest council member for District 4. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Holden-DuBose.jpg Holden DuBose, surrounded by family, is sworn in as the newest council member for District 4. Holden DuBose takes his new seat on the Clinton City Council. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DuBose-Seat.jpg Holden DuBose takes his new seat on the Clinton City Council. Jean Turlington expresses her gratitude at her last Clinton City Council meeting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Jean.jpg Jean Turlington expresses her gratitude at her last Clinton City Council meeting. Lew Starling, with wife Erika and daughters, Annell Grace and Annie Marie, is sworn in for another term as mayor. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Starling2.jpg Lew Starling, with wife Erika and daughters, Annell Grace and Annie Marie, is sworn in for another term as mayor. Councilman Neal Strickland, with his family by his side, takes the oath for another term as council member for District 2. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Strickland.jpg Councilman Neal Strickland, with his family by his side, takes the oath for another term as council member for District 2. Longtime Clinton City Council member Jean Turlington and Mayor Lew Starling admire the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which was bestowed to Turlington upon her official retirement from the board on Tuesday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Turlington.jpg Longtime Clinton City Council member Jean Turlington and Mayor Lew Starling admire the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which was bestowed to Turlington upon her official retirement from the board on Tuesday. Outgoing City Council member Jean Turlington shows off her Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Turlington-Awarded.jpg Outgoing City Council member Jean Turlington shows off her Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. Mayor Lew Starling states that he will miss Jean Turlington on the Clinton City Council. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Small-House.jpg Mayor Lew Starling states that he will miss Jean Turlington on the Clinton City Council. Jean Turlington talks with Holden DuBose at a Tuesday gathering in her honor at the Small House. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_New-member.jpg Jean Turlington talks with Holden DuBose at a Tuesday gathering in her honor at the Small House.

Key to City, ‘Long Leaf Pine’ bestowed

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588