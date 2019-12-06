Sampson School district honors academic achievements

Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Principals fro Sampson County Schools receive recognition for academic achievements. - Chase Jordan |Sampson Independent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, honors administrators. -

The Sampson County Board of Education recently honored principals throughout the district for academic achievements for the 2018-2019 school year.

During a recent meeting, Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, honored principals and staff members for academic progress. The administrators received certificates from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

This year, the State Board of Education released accountability data for the 2018-2019 academic period. Most schools exceeded or met state growth expectations, based on a state rating system involving tests.

Sixteen schools met or exceeded growth for 2018-19. Last school year, 17 of the 18 Sampson schools met or exceeded growth expectations. Sampson Early College High School was the only school in the district with an A rating. Schools with a B rating are Hargrove Elementary School , Hobbton High School, Midway Middle School, Midway High School, and Union Elementary School.

Lakewood High School moved up to a B from a C. Other schools with B ratings are Clement and Plain View Elementary Schools, both were previously A schools.

Schools with C status are Hobbton Elementary, Midway Elementary, Roseboro Elementary, Union Intermediate, Hobbton Middle, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Middle and Union High School.

The six schools that exceeded growth for 2018-19 are Sampson Early College, Midway Middle, Plain View Elementary, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary and Union High School. The 10 schools that met growth are: Roseboro Elementary, Clement Elementary, Hargrove Elementary, Hobbton Elementary, Hobbton High, Lakewood High, Midway Elementary, Midway High, Union Middle, and Roseboro Salemburg Middle School.

Sampson Early College High School was also honored for a graduation rate of 98.1 percent.

