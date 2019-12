The Spartan Men of Distinction at James Sprunt Community College hosted a Christmas Social for faculty and staff on Thursday, Dec. 5. The Spartan Men of Distinction, formerly known as the Scholarly Men of Success, is a male mentoring program dedicated to the fostering of leadership skills for our male students. The Christmas social is a way for these male students to give back to their instructors and the staff and serve them, just as they have been served throughout the year.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0776.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0769.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0761.jpg