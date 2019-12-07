Christmas comes to Roseboro

Students from Roseboro Elementary School sing Christmas carols. - Mayor Alice Butler welcomes community members to the holiday event. - Performers from Carolina Dance company receive a lot of attention. - Living Stones, a group from Mintz Christian Academy sing holiday songs. - - Living Stones, a group from Mintz Christian Academy sing holiday songs. - - Students from Roseboro Elementary School sing Christmas carols. - - Performers from Carolina Dance company receive a lot of attention. - - Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School students bring entertainment to the festivities. - - The Roseboro Christmas Tree - - Children enjoy spending time with Santa. - - Santa receives many hugs during the night. - - Students from Roseboro Elementary School sing Christmas carols. - - Performers from Carolina Dance company receive a lot of attention. - - Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School students bring entertainment to the festivities. - - A message of Joy in downtown Roseboro. - -

ROSEBORO — With joy, Mayor Alice Butler and community members watched as the town’s Christmas tree brought more excitement to the holiday season.

“Isn’t that beautiful,” Butler said after everyone counted down from 10.

The annual Roseboro Christmas Tree Lighting was held Thursday night. The idea was sparked by Roseboro’s Small Town Main Street (STMS) organization.

“The lights on the Christmas Tree represent hope, radiance, and goodness,” Butler said. “When you think of light, you may think of daylight, moonlight, sunlight, or sunshine. Certainly, we can not live without light. Our world needs more light, both literally and figuratively.”

Before everyone faced the Christmas Tree for the lighting countdown, Butler made a request for everyone to think about how the can let their light shine throughout town, the state and throughout the world.

Butler said the town was fortunate to have many talented students and teachers provide entertainment. The groups represented Roseboro Elementary School, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, Carolina Dance Company, and Mintz Christian Academy. Before the lighting of the tree, Butler thanked Roseboro employees for their daily work.

“Tonight, we’re especially grateful for the men in the public works department, led by Billy Poole help put up our beautiful decorations,” Butler said before asking for a round of applause for them.

Along with entertainment and refreshments, many children enjoyed taking pictures with Santa. He enjoyed listening to what they wanted under the tree for Christmas.

After thanking members of the Main Street committee, Butler expressed how it takes volunteers to make the events a success. The mission of STMS is to support economic growth and community vitality. This goal is accomplished through committees dedicated to promotions, enhancing the visual quality of downtown, and economic restructuring, which includes helping existing businesses while working to bring in more.

The town is preparing for another major holiday celebration. It’s 15th annual Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Roads around the downtown area will be closed before the event at 5:30 p.m.

Students from Roseboro Elementary School sing Christmas carols. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_8.jpg Students from Roseboro Elementary School sing Christmas carols. Mayor Alice Butler welcomes community members to the holiday event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_11.jpg Mayor Alice Butler welcomes community members to the holiday event. Performers from Carolina Dance company receive a lot of attention. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_14.jpg Performers from Carolina Dance company receive a lot of attention. Living Stones, a group from Mintz Christian Academy sing holiday songs. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_17.jpg Living Stones, a group from Mintz Christian Academy sing holiday songs. Living Stones, a group from Mintz Christian Academy sing holiday songs. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_20.jpg Living Stones, a group from Mintz Christian Academy sing holiday songs. Students from Roseboro Elementary School sing Christmas carols. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_9.jpg Students from Roseboro Elementary School sing Christmas carols. Performers from Carolina Dance company receive a lot of attention. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_12.jpg Performers from Carolina Dance company receive a lot of attention. Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School students bring entertainment to the festivities. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_15.jpg Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School students bring entertainment to the festivities. The Roseboro Christmas Tree https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_18.jpg The Roseboro Christmas Tree Children enjoy spending time with Santa. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_22.jpg Children enjoy spending time with Santa. Santa receives many hugs during the night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_1.jpg Santa receives many hugs during the night. Students from Roseboro Elementary School sing Christmas carols. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_10.jpg Students from Roseboro Elementary School sing Christmas carols. Performers from Carolina Dance company receive a lot of attention. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_13.jpg Performers from Carolina Dance company receive a lot of attention. Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School students bring entertainment to the festivities. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_16.jpg Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School students bring entertainment to the festivities. A message of Joy in downtown Roseboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro_19.jpg A message of Joy in downtown Roseboro. Children enjoy spending time with Santa. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rboro21.jpg Children enjoy spending time with Santa.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.