Clinton resident killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a passenger Sunday, shortly after midnight in Sampson County.

According to reports from the Sampson County branch of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on U.S. 701, just south of Rowan Road. Esther Santibanez Sanchez, 62, of Clinton, was driving a Ford passenger vehicle and crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, and struck a ditch where it came to rest.

The passenger, Delacruz Santibanez, 61, of Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sanchez was transported by EMS to Cape Fear Hospital in Fayetteville for injuries.

The accident was investigated by Trooper A.T. Cox. According to reports, speed or alcohol was not a factor. The collision is still under investigation.

So far in 2019, Sampson County has had 16 deaths in 14 fatal crashes. Eight of the fatal crashes were caused by a vehicle crossing the centerline. Only one of the eight crashes involved alcohol. Last year, there was 17 people killed.

