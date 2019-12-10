Garland holiday tradition continues

Garland recently celebrated its 8th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rotary Park. Jessie Lee and Rosanna Henry were honored as the Honorary Tree Lighters. During the night, children and town leaders such as Commissioner Carolyn R.Melvin, also enjoyed spending time with Santa. -

