Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 2 — Jeh-dayuh Shay-lum Jacob Hall, 27, of Budget Inn, Clinton, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of injury to personal property and one count of hit and run. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 10.
• Dec. 3 — Pedro Modesto Billarreal, 42, of 4165 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 11.
• Dec. 4 — Isaac Lamar Parker, 25, of 101 Merry Oaks Lane, Clinton, was charged with motor vehicle theft and driving under the influence. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 13.
• Dec. 4 — Devon Jarell Miller, 30, of 5014 Higgins St., Apt. A, Fayetteville, was charged with counterfeiting/forgery of instrument; counterfeiting/forgery of endorsement; and obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 19.
• Dec. 4 — Eddie Smooth Eason Jr., 53, of 255 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with habitual driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 6.
• Dec. 4 — Stephanie Phillips, 41, of 71 Rye Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault and battery. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 6.
• Dec. 6 — Derrick Bernard McLymore, 26, of 1221 Duncan St., Fayetteville, was charged with indecent exposure. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 22.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.