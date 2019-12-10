Christmas comes to Salemburg

During the Small Town Christmas celebration, members of Union Grove Baptist Church sings Christmas songs. - Benson and Leo Mead enjoy spending time with Santa while their parents take pictures. - Together, Jeff McMillan use props for visitors to take pictures with the help of his daughters Rachel and Megan McMillan. - Chloe Whaley and Jordan Melvin spend time with guests from the North Pole during the Small Town Christmas event in Salemburg. - - The Salemburg Christmas Tree. - - Southern Chic Boutique greets customers during the celebration. - - Sydney Bowen of Heavenly Inspiration Design arranges earrings. - - Avenue Gourmet Pecans provide a variety of treats for customers. - -

SALEMBURG — Mayor Joe Warren felt the spirit of Christmas with community members as they sung carols and watched their children spend time with Santa.

The second annual Small Town Christmas brought many people to town hall for a new tradition that’s becoming more popular. It was held on Main Street in 2018 at the Peak Building. This year, the tradition continued at town hall. Along with taking pictures, visitors had the opportunity to shop, decorate cookies and make crafts.

“It gets Christmas back in your bones said,” Warren said with a smile.

The event began with a lighting of the town’s first-ever Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, with Warren counting down from 10 with the crowd.

“We are very excited to be having our first tree lighting ceremony,” Warren said on behalf of town commissioners and staff members. “This event started downtown last year, but with the addition of the tree lighting and the safety of our citizens and visitors, we felt it was best to move the celebration to town hall. And what a celebration it will be.

“Santa just arrived a few moments ago, Frosty the Snowman has flown in from the North Pole and there a few elves running around here somewhere,” Warren added.

Along with the northern visitors, some of the participants during the festivity were Union Grove Baptist Church, Voices of Grace, Union Grove United Methodist Church, New Life Methodist Church, and The Pointe Christian Academy who provided music after the Christmas Tree came on. The Grateful Shed gave away hotdogs and Zoar Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church made popcorn. Also, the ladies of Salemburg Baptist Church raised money for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, which helps missionaries.

Jeff McMillan, enjoyed helping people take Christmas pictures, with his daughters Megan and Rachel McMillan.

“It’s really cool to see a community come out and celebrate Christmas,” McMillan said. “Everybody is happy and having fun. That’s something that you need during this time of year.”

Town celebrates first Christmas Tree Lighting

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

