Christmas in the ‘Grove’

David Johnson|For the Independent One of the classic cars and hot rods of Easy Street Cruisers. - David Johnson|For the Independent Newton Grove Methodist Church’s float displays the reason for the season. - David Johnson|For the Independent Mary Mack’s Inc. shaved ice float makes its way through town. - David Johnson|For the Independent Johnston County Shriners’ Animated Animals. - - David Johnson|For the Independent A barrel train sponsored by Parker Gas, with owner David Parker driving. - - David Johnson|For the Independent Boy Scout Troop 123 of Newton Grove. - - David Johnson|For the Independent The Dunn Clowns, always a parade favorite. - - David Johnson|For the Independent The Hobbton High School Marching Wildcats stroll through Newton Grove. Midway’s Marching Raiders also participated. - - David Johnson|For the Independent The 50th edition of the Newton Grove Christmas Parade took place Saturday, with the usual assortment of floats, beauty queens, clowns, bands and emergency vehicles, as well as classic vintage automobiles and hot rods. - -

One of the classic cars and hot rods of Easy Street Cruisers.

The 50th edition of the Newton Grove Christmas Parade took place Saturday, with the usual assortment of floats, beauty queens, clowns, bands and emergency vehicles, as well as classic vintage automobiles and hot rods.

Newton Grove Methodist Church’s float displays the reason for the season.

Mary Mack’s Inc. shaved ice float makes its way through town.

Johnston County Shriners’ Animated Animals.

A barrel train sponsored by Parker Gas, with owner David Parker driving.

Boy Scout Troop 123 of Newton Grove.

The Dunn Clowns, always a parade favorite.

The Hobbton High School Marching Wildcats stroll through Newton Grove. Midway’s Marching Raiders also participated.