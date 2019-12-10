Christmas in the ‘Grove’

One of the classic cars and hot rods of Easy Street Cruisers. - David Johnson|For the Independent
Newton Grove Methodist Church’s float displays the reason for the season. - David Johnson|For the Independent
Mary Mack’s Inc. shaved ice float makes its way through town. - David Johnson|For the Independent
Johnston County Shriners’ Animated Animals. - - David Johnson|For the Independent
A barrel train sponsored by Parker Gas, with owner David Parker driving. - - David Johnson|For the Independent
Boy Scout Troop 123 of Newton Grove. - - David Johnson|For the Independent
The Dunn Clowns, always a parade favorite. - - David Johnson|For the Independent
The Hobbton High School Marching Wildcats stroll through Newton Grove. Midway’s Marching Raiders also participated. - - David Johnson|For the Independent
The 50th edition of the Newton Grove Christmas Parade took place Saturday, with the usual assortment of floats, beauty queens, clowns, bands and emergency vehicles, as well as classic vintage automobiles and hot rods. - - David Johnson|For the Independent

