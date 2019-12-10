City shooting injures 3, including small child

A 4-year-old child was among those who were injured during a shooting that targeted a full house in Clinton on Monday night, which injured two others in a home where seven people — including three children — were at the time.

Following the shooting, Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said the child was grazed on the back. Officers and detectives worked the investigation into the night Monday and were still on the case Tuesday, Edwards said. No arrests have yet been made, according to the police chief.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Clinton Police Officers responded to 803 Sampson St., where a home had been shot. Officers arrived to find three people had been injured during the shooting. There were seven people inside the home when the shooting occurred, including four adults, two 4-year-old children and one 11-year-old child, according to information released Tuesday.

Kanisha Thomas, who lives at the residence, was injured falling to the floor when the shots were fired. She was checked by EMS but refused treatment.

One of the children in the home, age 4, was treated at Sampson Regional Medical Center for minor injuries to his back that occurred during the shooting. Shadiqua Morrisey, of Dogwood Circle in Clinton, was shot in the upper leg and transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical, where she was being treated. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, authorities said.

While not injured, other victims of the assault included Craig Murphy, who lives in the home, and Kenny Parker of Rose Lane.

“Investigators were called to the scene and are continuing to follow up on leads in this case,” said Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards stated in a press release Tuesday. “Early stages of the investigation indicate the suspects may have been on foot when they fired at the home with a rifle, striking it several times. Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was targeted at one of the individuals in the home at the time.”

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the department’s tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

