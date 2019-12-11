Clinton structure fire under investigation

Local firefighters were able to contain a structure fire in a short amount of time Tuesday morning. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, but nobody was injured as a result and an investigation was underway, authorities said.

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to 214 Angela Lane at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire. Responding crews relayed there was smoke emitting from the structure.

“After initial entry was made, a quick and effective fire attack was mounted and the blaze was brought under control within 10 minutes,” Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette stated in a press release. “Responding crews also initiated a search for any victims within the structure and none were found.”

There were similarly no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.

Clinton Fire Department was assisted by fire departments at Taylors Bridge, Turkey and Garland, along with the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office, Sampson County Emergency Medical Services and Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene was released to the Fire Marshal’s and Sheriff’s Office for investigation into the cause, Lovette said.

Blaze contained within minutes; cause undetermined