Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 5 — Martha Keene, 38, of 402 W. Turlington St., Salemburg, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 7.
• Dec. 5 — Patrick Wayne Moore, 45, of 276 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with failure to wear seat belt and reckless driving to endanger. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 30.
• Dec. 5 — Dennis Warren Tew, 64, of 96 Lorraine Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 17.
• Dec. 5 — Richard Thomas Lee, 35, of 33 Easter Lily Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 6.
• Dec. 5 — Deshawn Clemons, 24, of 222 Chockoyotte St., Roanoke Rapids, was charged with identity theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 6.
• Dec. 6 — Anthony Ray McCoy, 19, of 1624 Ira B Tart Road, Dunn, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and attempted breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Dec. 19.
• Dec. 6 — James Starling, 54, of 10171 Green Path Road, Dunn, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Dec. 13.
• Dec. 6 — Isidro Lee Calisterio, 33, of 777 N.C. Highway 70, Beaufort, N.C., was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and fictitious registration. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Dec. 19.
• Dec. 6 — Tremetrius Carr, 20, of Kent Circle, Clinton, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 6.
• Dec. 6 — Corey Alexander Parker, 25, of 44 Jenny Lane, Salemburg, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 13.
• Dec. 8 — Brandon Jamal Brunson, 23, of 20 Amic Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and resisting public officer. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 8.
• Dec. 8 — Emili Doan Miller, 32, of 530 Yellow Skin Road, Autryville, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 16.
• Dec. 8 — Brenda Joe Robinson, 46, of 555 Pugh Road, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is Jan. 8.
• Dec. 8 — Thomas Kent Thornton, 23, of 570 Parker Memorial Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. Bond set at $12,500; court date is Dec. 13.
• Dec. 8 — Celena Leeann Dowless, 18, of 158 Bussey Road, Hallsboro, N.C., was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to real property. No bond set; court date is Jan. 14.
• Dec. 9 — George Luis Aulestia, 32, of 288 Lorraine Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 8.
• Dec. 9 — Dartez Omar Faulk, 27, of 230 Shanghai Road, Rose Hill, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and domestic violence protective order violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 7.
• Dec. 9 — Anthony Ray McCoy, 19, of 1624 Ira B Tart Road, Dunn, was charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretenses and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 14.
• Dec. 9 — Marva Anders, 49, of 54 Greenfield Court, Dunn, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Dec. 16.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.