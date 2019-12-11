Clinton FD raises $4K for MDA

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Katherine Fullwood, development specialist for the MDA foundation, presents the Clinton Fire Department with an art piece from a Muscular Dystrophy Association family as a ‘thank you’ to all of the work the CFD has done for the MDA’s ‘Fill the Boot Campaign’ over the years. Pictured, from left, are: Clinton Fire Chief Stephen K. Lovette, firefighter Chris Norris and Fullwood. - File Photo|Sampson Independent In 2018, Clinton firefighter Hagan Thornton collects the first dollar for the local ‘Fill the Boot’ effort from Arian Mooring and his grandmother Lisa. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent This week, the Clinton Fire Department presented a check to Katherine Fullwood, development specialist for the MDA Foundation, for the funds raised during the local ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign. Pictured, from left, are: Clinton Firefighter Chris Norris, Fire Chief Stephen K. Lovette and Fullwood. -

Rain and cold weather did not stop Clinton Fire Department from hosting its annual “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign. Members of the department were able to present the Muscular Dystrophy Association with a check for $4,010.56.

The MDA boot drive lasted over the course of four days, with three being half days. The campaign was originally scheduled for Nov. 12-14, however the circumstances changed due to rain. Clinton FD had backup dates in case of rain, which they had to use.

“For us, it is a huge deal for Clinton to be there for us,” said Katherine Fullwood, development specialist for the MDA Foundation. “Some departments don’t have back-up dates when there are rainy days.”

Fullwood was impressed with the department’s quick action to set up the back-up dates, stating that she didn’t even have to ask them unlike other departments.

“We set the bar high,” Clinton Fire Chief Stephen K. Lovette added.

According to Fullwood, Clinton was the department for others to use as a reference on how to get things done.

“The hardest part was the cold and rainy weather,” Firefighter Chris Norris stated.

Norris was the “Fill the Boot” coordinator and he was pleased with the amount of money that was collected in spite of the harsh weather conditions. He hopes that the weather will be better during next year’s campaign and that the department will generate a higher profit for the foundation.

“The firefighters of Clinton have once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s ‘Fill the Boot campaign,” Fullwood exclaimed. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Clinton community who have helped to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.”

Last year, Clinton FD was able to reach $9,401 for the MDA campaign. However, they weren’t up against mother nature.

Lovette is extremely proud of all the members at the department and what they were able to accomplish. He noted their willingness to step up and assist the community.

“This provides Clinton Fire Department the chance to give back to the community,” Lovette stated. “We get to be human at this point and we get to give back.”

Many people in Sampson County are impacted by muscular dystrophy and the money raised by the department can help those residents. According to the department, they can help send more than 70 local children to MDA Summer Camp at Victory Junction. This weeklong summer program for the children will be no cost to their families.

The funds raised by the campaign goes toward vital resources and support, including state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at UNC Chapel Hill, Duke and Wake Forest. The funds will also go toward muscular Dystrophy research and treatment on a national level.

Firefighters from the department set up locations at the parking lot next to Arby’s and Belk area along with the intersection of College and Northeast Boulevard.

“It is a nationwide event,” Fullwood adds. “We have 35 departments in Eastern North Carolina who participate in the event.”

Fullwood also mentioned that Clinton is in the top five of the Eastern NC departments success wise.

“It was pretty easy with Kathrine’s help,” Norris stated.

“I couldn’t have done it without Chris,” Fullwood chimed in.

Fullwood expressed her gratitude toward the department in a Clinton City Council meeting when the campaign began at the beginning of November and presented the department with a piece of artwork made by a young person suffering from muscular dystrophy.

Fire departments across the nation have spent 65 years contributing to the cause. Clinton FD have been contributing to MDA for over ten years according to the fire chief.

The foundation covers about 43 muscle debilitating diseases, providing funds and services for those with diseases and their families. Fullwood explained that for every dollar that is raised, 73 cents goes toward research, services and education.

‘Fill the Boot’ campaign to benefit those in need

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

