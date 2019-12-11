Bomb threat targets courthouse

Traffic attempting to travel into downtown Clinton was redirected for about an hour Wednesday morning following a bomb threat call which evacuated the Sampson County Courthouse. -

The Sampson County Courthouse was evacuated and traffic to the courthouse square diverted Wednesday morning following a bomb scare, which was quickly discovered to be unfounded after local and area authorities swarmed downtown Clinton.

The bomb threat call was made at 8:43 a.m. The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Clinton Police Department, had court personnel and others evacuated from the building and quickly closed off traffic in and around the downtown square, as motorists were redirected to other routes around the square.

Two bomb squad K-9 units were requested from Cumberland County.

Approximately an hour after the call came in, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Marcus Smith and Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards confirmed that “all was clear” following a search for explosive devices in the courthouse.

No bomb was found, authorities said, and the downtown square was subsequently opened to motorists and court resumed. Downtown businesses, which were affected were also able to go about their day.

Smith said sheriff’s detectives were “following up on leads” in an attempt to find out who made the threatening call.

Building evacuated; no devices found

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

