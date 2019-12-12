Butler, others sworn in at Roseboro

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Commissioner Cary Holland swears in his oath for another term with family next to him. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent During a town meeting in Roseboro, Commissioner Richard Barefoot swears in an oath for another term. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Mayor pro tem, Anthony Bennett, swears in his oath at the Roseboro town council meeting. - File Photo|Sampson Independent Roseboro commissioner Ray Clark Fisher looks over plan to make the towns responsible for collecting fees for fire inspections from area businesses during a past meeting. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler swears in her oath with family by her side during the monthly town council meeting. - -

The first female mayor of Roseboro, Alice Butler has now been reappointed for another term. Butler was sworn in during a regular town meeting with family by her side.

Butler was first elected in 2015, taking former mayor David Alexander’s spot at the head of the table. Commissioners Cary Holland, Richard Barefoot and Anthony Bennett were also sworn in to keep their spots on the board. Commissioner Ray Clark Fisher was sworn in early before the regular town meeting and was absent for the meeting due to sickness.

Bennett was reappointed to mayor pro tem, and will be responsible for handling any matters that arise when Butler is unavailable.

“It’s nice,” Bennett commented. “It’s not a hard job. The main thing is keeping up with the town’s needs and keeping up with the mayor. We have a good board and we’re doing good.”

“We want to just keep moving forward,” Butler added. “I enjoy serving the citizens of Roseboro.”

All members of the board are planned to stay in charge of the same areas in which they had been working. Barefoot will continue to work with Public Works, Holland with Fire and Public Safety, Fisher with Public Utilities, Templin with Budget and Bennett with Personnel and Budget. All of the reappointed members will have to take a two-hour ethics class.

The board discussed other matters during the meeting. Among them:

• The board made the decision to approve the Department of Transportation Landscaping Resolution. The DOT will be placing four “Welcome to Roseboro” signs at both ends of the town. Along with the signs, DOT will place some landscape to help complement the signs. Currently, the board does not know how much the endeavor will cost. The mayor is in hopes that the signs placed on the bypass will help draw in more people and business to the town. DOT would like the project to be done in a year, but it must be done withing two at the most.

• The mayor offered a reminder about the upcoming Roseboro Christmas parade that will be this Friday night at 7 p.m. City Clerk, Janet Dunn, has been working hard with the vendors. Firefighters will be out along with Public Utilities working through the event.

• Butler noted that Small Business Saturday was a big success with over 30 women attending a lunch at Vinny’s Pizzeria before making their way through shops in the town. The mayor also expressed that the Christmas Tree Lighting was a great event and that she was overwhelmed by the talent of participants.

• Lynn West was reappointed by the board to serve another term on the ABC board.

• The board reappointed Tim Butler and Oscar Williams to serve another term on the Planning and Zoning Board. Butler is the current chairman of the Planning and Zoning Board.

Commissioner Cary Holland swears in his oath for another term with family next to him. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Holand.jpg Commissioner Cary Holland swears in his oath for another term with family next to him. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent During a town meeting in Roseboro, Commissioner Richard Barefoot swears in an oath for another term. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Barefoot.jpg During a town meeting in Roseboro, Commissioner Richard Barefoot swears in an oath for another term. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Mayor pro tem, Anthony Bennett, swears in his oath at the Roseboro town council meeting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Bennett.jpg Mayor pro tem, Anthony Bennett, swears in his oath at the Roseboro town council meeting. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Roseboro commissioner Ray Clark Fisher looks over plan to make the towns responsible for collecting fees for fire inspections from area businesses during a past meeting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSCN3560.jpg Roseboro commissioner Ray Clark Fisher looks over plan to make the towns responsible for collecting fees for fire inspections from area businesses during a past meeting. File Photo|Sampson Independent Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler swears in her oath with family by her side during the monthly town council meeting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Mayor-Alice-Butler.jpg Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler swears in her oath with family by her side during the monthly town council meeting. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588