Newton Grove welcomes new mayor

After taking an oath, the mayor’s gavel was passed to Stephen Jackson to start a new chapter for the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners.

Jackson was selected by voters to become the next leader for the town after an election in early November. The former commissioner is looking forward to serving the residents of the town.

“Thank you again for the privilege, the honor for being able to be the mayor of our town,” he said.

He added that he’s looking forward to doing the best that he can for the people who call Newton Grove home.

“Dear God, bless everyone of you during these holiday seasons and God bless our town of Newton Grove,” Jackson said.

Jackson is a native of Newton Grove and graduate of Hobbton High School. He later earned degrees from Wichita State University and the University of Houston. He’s currently a senior Regional Sales Manager for Nordson Xaloy.

Gerald Darden served as mayor before receiving less votes than Jackson. The race was a repeat of 2015, where Jackson fell to Darden several years ago. Darden served as the mayor of Newton Grove for more than 10 years before stepping down in 2013. After two years away from the board, he served another four years when he was elected in 2015.

“I love this town and I will do anything that I can to support this town anyway that I can,” Darden said before passing the gavel and office keys to Jackson.

Darden added that he enjoyed working with all of the employees and commissioners who served on the board. During his many years serving, he said he can count the phone calls he received on his fingers and toes.

“But they probably complained to the commissioners more so than me,” Darden said. “Now Steve, it’s going to be up to you.”

Before Jackson sat down, he thanked Darden for everything he done for the town.

Newcomer Dana Ellington-Ruiz was also sworn in as a newcomer to fill a vacant seat on the board, with the assistance of Chris Fann, Sampson County Clerk of Court.

“I’m very excited to begin what I hope is a long term of service for a town that I love,” Ellington-Ruiz said. “I feel that it’s a way to give back to my community. We’re just one big happy family and I just want to serve and help my fellow neighbor.”

Along with Ellington-Ruiz Incumbent Cody Smith also took an oath to serve another term.

“I’m looking forward to working with the new mayor and the new commissioners and taking the town forward,” Smith said. “We’ve accomplished a lot in the four years that I’ve been here.”

Some of that work involved helping the town recover by working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and infrastructure repairs.

After serving the board for close to two decades, Alan Herring did not run for another term to spend more time with his family, which allowed Smith and Ellington-Ruiz to file with no opposition. Darden thanked Herring for his service as mayor pro tem and police commissioner. Together, they had a great communication system to help residents.

“You did a great job as mayor and I have the utmost respect for you as mayor,” he said to Darden before acknowledging other people. “I’ve been here 18 years and I’ve served with many other commissioners on this board. They were great also. I thank the Town of Newton Grove and to everybody for giving me the opportunity.”

Herring and Darden were honored with plaques for their service to the town. In the fall, Gary Mac Herring, resigned from the board because he moved to Clinton. During the meeting, Herring made a trip to his hometown to thank Darden and said he taught him everything that he known about service. It now leaves a vacant seat left on the board, which will be filled later by the board.

During the night, Commissioner Chris Raynor was elected by the board to serve as mayor pro tem to fill the void left by Alan Herring.

“I’ll do my best,” Raynor said.

Commissioners take oaths; longtime leaders honored

By Chase Jordan

