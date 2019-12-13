JSCC instates Partnership Teach program

KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College’s President, Dr. Carrway, recently signed an agreement with the Art Rouse, Interim Dean for the College of Education at East Carolina University, for Partnership Teach, originally called Partnership East.

Partnership Teach is a program offered at East Carolina that allows students who have already completed college credit to complete their degree in education online. Its purpose is to increase the number of high-quality teachers in our local communities.

The agreement will allow students of James Sprunt Community College, as well as 23 other two-year colleges in the state, the opportunity to transfer to East Carolina and become a Partnership Teach Fellow, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, middle grades education, or special education.

Partnership Teach Fellows are eligible to receive a $10,000 scholarship to East Carolina and participate in enrichment activities throughout their enrollment in the program.

Students must be from the following counties to be eligible to apply: Beaufort, Bertie, Cumberland, Chowan, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Sampson, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Wayne, or Wilson.

In addition to residing in one of the above counties, students must also:

• Complete prerequisite coursework

• Pass Praxis Core Tests (www.ets.org)

• Meet minimum GPA requirements

• Take part in face to face interview with Partnership Teach Coordinator

• Submit an essay demonstrating commitment to teaching

• Complete FAFSA Student Aid Report (students may not combine Pell Grants and Partnership Teach Scholarships)

• Submit two letters of recommendation

• Be admitted to Partnership Teach and ECU

Students enrolled at James Sprunt, who are interested in becoming a Partnership Teach fellow at East Carolina, should talk to advisors in the admissions office, which is located in the Strickland Building.

