Viking Spotlight: Cody Brandon

Cody Brandon is a senior at Clinton High School. He decided to take classes at Sampson Community College as soon as he found out about the Career and College Promise (CCP) courses his junior year. After talking to his guidance counselor, he wanted to potentially graduate from high school with an associate degree. He is now only eight credits away from obtaining an associate degree as a senior in high school.

Cody says, “Taking college classes while still in high school is an amazing way for an individual to earn great time management skills and take challenging courses that will prepare them for their future.”

Therefore, he highly recommends that juniors and seniors try at least one CCP course in order to be exposed to the difficult level of rigorous college classes. Cody thanks Mr. Perry Gillespie, Director of CCP for the college, for his constant motivation to strive for success at SCC.

At Clinton High School, Cody is involved in numerous clubs including National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, CTE Honors Society, Key Club, and many more. He is also the co-founder of Project Earth at CHS, a club that works toward bettering the environment locally.

Other than clubs, Cody represents CHS as the homecoming king and is a member of the CHS color guard where he performs weekly during football games and band competitions.

After graduation, Cody plans to further his education at a four-year university such as NC State or UNCW to study sociology or public health. He hopes to pursue a career in the field of medicine.

For more information about Career and College Promise opportunities, contact [email protected]

