Congratulations to the following staff who were awarded Sampson Community College Foundation mini-grants for the fall semester. Jacqueline Ammons and Alisha Carwise of the Nursing Faculty received mini-grants for continuing education required for accreditation. Marleen Powell, Director of Financial Aid, received the mini-grant for financial aid awareness efforts and Betsy Lloyd for purchase of graduation regalia to help students in need.

The purpose of the SCC Mini-Grant program is to provide funds to faculty, staff and student organizations that will enhance the educational mission of Sampson Community College.

“The Foundation is pleased to be able to support faculty and staff who creatively work to serve students,” says Lisa Turlington, Executive Director of the Foundation and Dean of Advancement. “The Financial Aid event will encourage more people to take advantage of resources, and the regalia project will allow more students to celebrate success by participating in the graduation ceremony. Nursing faculty must complete continuing education to better serve students, so we are happy to help defray some of the tuition costs.”

The Sampson Community College Foundation, established 1987, works to cultivate a broad base of community support for the college and to seek external funds through the private sector to support the college mission. Gifts to the Foundation go to fund student scholarships and to support staff and student programs. Donations can be made at sampsoncc.edu/donate or mailed to PO Box 318, Clinton 28329, Attention: Lisa Turlington.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_SCC-Foundation-Awards-Grants.jpg