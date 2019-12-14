James Sprunt collects 139 gifts

KENANSVILLE — During the Toys for Tots drive held on the James Sprunt Campus, 139 toys were collected that will be given to families in need. Toys were donated by students, faculty, staff, and members of the community.

The bins were picked up on Dec. 13, and will be distributed to families for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

This was the first year the college held the “Toys for Tots” drive on our campus but looks forward to partnering with this organization again next year and hopefully collect even more toys for children in need.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Toys.jpg

Toys collected for Toys for Tots