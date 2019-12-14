Kirby seeks NC House Dist. 22 seat

Kirby -

With goals to help the people who call Sampson and Bladen counties home, Albert Kirby Jr. is running for North Carolina House District 22 seat.

The local Democrat is seeking an office currently held by incumbent Rep. William Brisson, who underwent a midterm party swap from Democrat to Republican in 2017. Brisson has served seven terms.

“I’m excited about about getting involved in an effort to help the people of Sampson and Bladen counties,” Kirby said. “I want to push very hard to get more money in rural areas, specifically our area.”

Kirby, a Clinton native, grew up on a tobacco farm and graduated from Clinton High School. He later earned degrees from Wake Forest University and Campbell University School of Law, before opening a private law practice. While studying, he was a clerk for the late Superior Court Judge Doug Parsons and the late Dale Johnson in the mid-1980s as he was finishing at Wake Forest. Johnson later got him into the firm, where he assisted on criminal cases.

Kirby has more than 25 years as a public servant and has been an attorney for more than two decades. He was the president of the Sampson County Bar Association. He served as an assistant district attorney in Fayetteville and Pitt County, where he ran for Superior Court judge. For two decades, Kirby served as the board attorney for Clinton City Schools as well. He also served the residents of Sampson as a county commissioner for seven years.

“As a county commissioner, I saw how rural counties in eastern North Carolina, a lot of times don’t get much money or their fair share of money that’s needed for our areas,” Kirby stressed. “That’s something that I feel really strongly about. We need money in Sampson and Bladen for schools, roads, and our farmers need help. They badly need assistance. Those are the things that are on my mind.”

In 2018, he was appointed as Superior Court Judge for Judicial District 4A at the beginning of 2018 by Gov. Roy Cooper after the passing of Parsons. Kirby was defeated in the 2018 Superior Court Judge District 4A race by challenger Henry L. Stevens IV.

After graduating from law school in 1986, Kirby served as an assistant district attorney in Fayetteville and then moved on to a position in Pitt County, at which point he was also an adjunct professor at East Carolina University. He taught a criminal justice class at night and enjoyed it so much he went full-time as an assistant professor, teaching for several years. In the early 1990s, Kirby came back to his hometown of Clinton. Upon his return, he established his own law practice. Through the years, he has focused on civil litigation, including personal injury, worker’s compensation, medical malpractice cases, and criminal cases.

A football player during his time at Wake Forest, Kirby was also the recipient of the 2018 Gene Hooks Achievement Award, bestowed at Wake Forest University Sports Hall of Fame’s 45th annual induction ceremony. The award recognizes a former Wake Forest athlete, manager, coach or administrator “who has exhibited traits of integrity, charity, leadership, and who embodies the Pro Humanitate spirit that Dr. Gene Hooks, former director of Athletics, exhibited over his 45 years associated with Wake Forest.”

