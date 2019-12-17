Brunson aims to remain on school board; Edgerton files

Dr. Linda Brunson, chair of the Clinton City Schools Board of Education, files to spend more time on the school board. - Jeremy Edgerton files for the Clinton City Schools Board of Education with his wife Amanda and his daughters, Emily and Ella. - Edgerton - Brunson - -

Dr. Linda Brunson, chair of the Clinton City Schools Board of Education, is looking to continue her work for local education.

Surrounded by family and supporters, the Clinton native filed to stay on the board after being appointed to fill a seat after the passing of E.R. Mason. She was selected after speaking before the board in 2018 to serve the unexpired term through 2020.

“I enjoy serving the community and all the children that attend Clinton City Schools,” Brunson said.

The Clinton High graduate worked for the district for 33 years before she retired. During her time, Brunson served as a teacher assistant, a teacher, assistant principal, principal, central office personnel, assistant and associate superintendent and instructional coach. Her experience also includes serving as a teaching associate profession for East Carolina University and as university supervisor for teacher interns at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington.

“I love children and have a genuine interest in what we, as adults, do that positively influence their lives,” Brunson said. “We must always keep the interest and well-being of children in the forefront of the decisions that w make.”

Brunson added that she’s thoroughly enjoyed spending 19 months on Clinton’s Board of Education.

“I can see how the district has progressed in this short amount of time and I believe that we can continue to create more and better opportunities for all our children to succeed,” she said. “Improved and increased student achievement for all children is my priority. This happens if we continue to place an effective principal and assistant principal in every school and a highly qualified, caring, effective teacher in every classroom.”

She believes that school leaders must advocate for higher salaries and better benefits for everyone in the school.

“We must also find ways to not only recruit, but also retain, the best and brightest,” Brunson said. “The children deserve the very best that we can offer.”

There are currently three seats available for Clinton’s Board of Education. Brunson is the second to file.

Edgerton files

Jeremy Edgerton filed in early December. He is a local business owner and a product of the Clinton school system. Brunson said he grew up with parents who were active in local schools and the community. He wants to do the same for his family.

“It’s time for me to get involved in the education of my children on a political level,” Edgerton stated. “There’s only so much I can do as a parent. While there are some things coming from the State Board that we can’t change, I have lots of ideas and feel that I could be a tremendous asset to the board.”

He is married to Amanda and his daughters, Emily and Ella, go to Sampson Middle School and Butler Avenue Elementary.

Dr. Linda Brunson, chair of the Clinton City Schools Board of Education, files to spend more time on the school board. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Brunson_1.jpg Dr. Linda Brunson, chair of the Clinton City Schools Board of Education, files to spend more time on the school board. Jeremy Edgerton files for the Clinton City Schools Board of Education with his wife Amanda and his daughters, Emily and Ella. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Edgerton-1-.jpg Jeremy Edgerton files for the Clinton City Schools Board of Education with his wife Amanda and his daughters, Emily and Ella. Edgerton https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Edgerton.jpg Edgerton Brunson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Dr.-Linda-Brunson.jpg Brunson

Edgerton files to seek CCS seat

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.