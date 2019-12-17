Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 10 — Tyrone Devon Bell, 31, of 425 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 7.
• Dec. 10 — Jesse Franklin Stewart Oates, 58, of 161 Pine Top Lane, Clinton, was charged with failure to comply and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 23.
• Dec. 11 — David Jorge Krch, 40, of 315 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with damage to property and trespass. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 13.
• Dec. 12 — Russell Condell Bell Jr., 29, of 2026 Claudes Drag Road, Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Jan. 21.
• Dec. 12 — Stevie Yarnell Williams, 44, of 89 Merry Oaks Lane, Turkey, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 17.
• Dec. 12 — Cajanda Tonae Jackson, 29, of 1225 Carroll Store Road, Autryville, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Jan. 6
• Dec. 13 — Louis Larouche, 27, of 709 Byrd-Yancey-Bass Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic criminal trespass and breaking and entering. No bond set; court date is Jan. 7.
• Dec. 13 — Bobby Jones, 28, of Grace Motel, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is Jan. 7.
• Dec. 13 — Trent Arven Williams, 30, of 507 Blaney St., Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. No bond set; court date is Jan. 6.
• Dec. 13 — Todd Allen Zachary, 36, of 476 Autrytown Road, Elizabethtown, was charged with injury to personal property, driving while license revoked and communicating threats. No bond set.
• Dec. 13 — Sarah Daphne Brown, 32, of 176 Cypress Knee Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and assault on a government official. No bond set; court date is Jan. 7.
• Dec. 13 — Hector Salazar Lopez, 35, of 127 Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with failure to maintain lane control, driving while impaired, possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Jan. 7.
• Dec. 13 — Tyrone Devone Bell, 31, of 425 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is Jan. 13.
• Dec. 13 — Billy Dewayne Smith, 54, of 801 Red Hill Church Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond or court date listed.
• Dec. 14 — Decorius Raamah Daughtry, 27, of 119 Kimbro Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to real property and breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 23.
• Dec. 14 — Jeremy Carson Cline, 35, of 701 Raleigh Road, Apt. B., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed handgun. Bond set at $35,000; court date is Jan. 10.
• Dec. 14 — Philip Michael Thomas Mozee, 30, of 504 Eleanor St., Roseboro, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Jan. 21.
• Dec. 14 — Johnnie Elmer Williams, 23, of 88 Wagner Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with failure to report new address- sex offender and felony probation violation. Bond set at $105,000; court date is Feb. 7.
• Dec. 14 — Karrio Maurquis Jordan, 22, of 419 Genova Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, rear lamp violation, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear on motor vehicle charges. Bond set at $17,500; court date is Jan. 8.
• Dec. 15 —Steven Ross Rackley, 29, of 1881 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a stolen firearm. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 8.
