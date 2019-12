Sampson farmer, Wellie Jackson, talks about ‘the awesome experience’ of taking his turkeys, Bread and Butter, to the White House for this year’s pardoning. Jackson said perhaps the most significant part of the trip, other than being up-close with history, was the opportunity to share the true story of agriculture with people on a national stage.

