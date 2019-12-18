Friendly Trio hosts holiday outreach

Charles Strickland, director of the Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, greets visitors. - Seniors enjoy a holiday meal prepared by the Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation. - Together, community members enjoy singing Christmas songs. - Volunteers prepare meals for the holiday celebration. - - Pastor Dora Medina sings a holiday song. - - Pam Masters of UniteHealthCare speaks to visitors about services available. - -

With her voice, Dora Medina lifted spirits while singing “Feliz Navidad,” as everyone clapped in unison before a delicious meal was served.

“I want to wish you a Merry Christmas, from the bottom of my heart,” Medina sung several times.

The pastor from Bethlehem Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church led the crowd while singing the tune from singer José Feliciano in English and Spanish. She later asked everyone to look at someone and wish them a Merry Christmas. As the leader of the Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, Director Charles Strickland was happy to see a diverse group of people enjoying the fellowship.

The organization recently hosted its annual Holiday Dinner with the help of area volunteers, who served meals to seniors.

Health information was also provided to the visitors. Along with serving a meal, Strickland said another goal of the event was to provide education and resources. Some of the other visitors included Pam Masters, a licensed agent from UnitedHealthCare; and Lauren McCallum, an assistant director for nutrition and physical activity at the POE Center, a Raleigh-based organization with a mission to help youth and their families.

“Anything that we do, it should be first, God, and then to help each other,” Strickland said. “That’s my plan and that’s why we’re here. The devil wants you to feel down when things don’t go as we planned, but I know God is in the blessing business.”

Crystal Scott, of Therapeutic Alternatives, spoke about services available related to mental health. The organization works with Eastpointe, a managed care organization for individuals and families in eastern North Carolina who struggle with substance abuse, mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Therapeutic Alternative covers Alzheimer’s, depression, dementia, suicide and opinion addiction.

She said the seniors and geriatric population is not valued in the county. She pointed to the rising number of elderly deaths due to suicide and the increasing cases of opioid addiction.

“It’s a lot going on with our seniors and our elderly that we’re not paying attention to,” Scott said. “In both of those, it was the young adults who were committing more suicides and the young adults addicted to substances — but that’s no longer the case.”

While speaking about Alzheimer’s and dementia, she also expressed how it’s important to spread education to reduce anxiety or frustration for caregivers and family members.

Along with seniors, volunteers were also provided a meal for their assistance throughout the year. Some of them were representatives with the Clinton Fire Department and Sampson County Cooperative Extension, as well as leadership from different churches throughout Sampson County.

The Friendly Trio program began more than a decade ago to help seniors and other groups in the community. During the summer, they hosted the Friendly Feeding for Kids program, which provided meals, education and character development.

“We do this from the heart knowing that some people may not get a meal for the holidays,” Strickland said. “We just want to keep blessing the Lord for the service that he’s allowing us to do.”

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

