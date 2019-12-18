CCS board member Walters, Rep. Smith lead recent filings

Walters - Smith - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Jason Walters files for re-election on the Clinton City School board. Pictured with Walters is his wife, Jeannie, his son Reid Walters and Reid’s girlfriend Madison Jernigan. -

The Clinton City School Board of Education has seen several new faces over the past year and a half. With the hopes of maintaining some stability within the board, Jason Walters filed to retain his seat.

Walters has served on the board for two consecutive terms and wants to stay on for a third. Walters said he joined so that he could be a part of improving the school system.

“I felt like I wanted to get involved,” Walter stated.

Pastor Russ Emmanuel and Clark Hayes were appointed to the board earlier this year to fill seats of members who left before their terms officially ended. Dr. Linda Brunson is also slightly new to the board of education; she was appointed in 2018 and filed Monday to seek election.

With all of this in mind, Walters said he felt the board needed to maintain some stability. He was sad to see some of the members resign, but believes that the board currently has some momentum.

“We’ve got good things in place,” Walters stated. “I want to help keep those things going.”

The Robeson County native did not see a lot of support from his teachers when he went for an engineering degree instead of the expected agriculture field many tried to push him into — he did not want other students to experience the same. He touts supportive teachers, regardless of their students’ background or potential dreams.

Walters attended NC State University and obtained a B.S. in Engineering. He also works for ELC Real Estate. He is a industrialization and engineering manager of InTruss Modernization at Schindler Elevator Corporation in Clinton.

He began work there straight out of college, landing him in the Clinton area.

His son, Reid Walters, is set to graduate high school at the end of the school year. There was little debate whether he should stay on with the board even though his son would no longer be in the Clinton City Schools system. He said he still wants to make a difference for all children in the system and believes he is well-qualified to do so.

“I have a passion for the school system,” Walters stated. “These kids are going to be our future and I want to make sure things keep moving forward.”

His wife, Jeannie Walters, is a nurse with Clinton City Schools.

Walters believes that the board is a diverse group of people who all bring something to the table. The all have their different opinions but in the end they are a united front that looks out for the schools, Walters attested.

Through Tuesday, four people have filed for three open seats on the city school board. Current chairperson Brunson and Jeremy Edgerton were the first to file. Dr. Oscar Rodriguez also filed Tuesday.

Smith goes for second term

District 21 N.C. House Rep. Raymond Smith Jr. is adamant on focusing on infrastructural needs as well as teacher pay. He has spent his first term in office learning everything he can about the NC General Assembly and how to effect change, and is now seeking a sophomore stint in Raleigh.

“It was a tremendous learning experience, from learning where the bathrooms are to how things actually work in the N.C. General Assembly,” Smith stated.

Democrat Smith is in hopes of returning as a veteran legislator. He explained how newly appointed legislators do not have as much say in what happens, while veteran legislators have a greater chance at becoming a committee chair, leading to more influence in legislation and financial decisions.

These decisions ultimately have an impact on Sampson and Wayne counties — where Smith’s constituents are located.

“One of the first things I would hone in on are the educational needs,” Smith explained.

Smith also plans to focus on rural economic and agricultural development

“We have a tremendous need for growth,” he said

There is a lack of jobs within rural communities leading to a decrease in population, he explained. Students who go off to college don’t have many opportunities to come back and find a job in their hometown. According to Smith’s research, this is causing a decrease in the rural population and he hopes to expand opportunities within his district.

“During the first term, we’ve been able to change the narrative,” Smith explained. “We have been able to force negotiation on items that were once non-negotiable.”

Smith believes it is vital for local legislators to be present in the community, and has made his presence known in Sampson as well as his home county of Wayne.

“I have made it my business to be at every event the community holds,” Smith stated. “I am listening face-to-face to the needs of the community.”

Smith said that open-door philosophy will continue, as he feels it is important not to spend all of his time in Raleigh when he can be around the community and learn what needs to be done.

The legislator will have competition in the March primary, as fellow Democrat Eugene Pearsall has announced his candidacy for the District 21 seat.

N.C. Rep. Smith seeks sophomore stint

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

