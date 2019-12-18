Champions celebrate Christmas

Teachers and assistants take pictures of Santa and their helpers. - Students enjoy meeting Santa. - Classes gather to have their picture taken during the ‘Christmas Celebration and Santa Slumber Party.’ - Many students receive gifts from Santa. - - Helpers watch as gifts are delivered to girls and boys of all ages. - -

At Hargove Elementary School, students throughout Sampson County were thrilled to see a special visitor from the North Pole as he walked through the gymnasium.

The visit from Santa was just one fun moment during the Champions’ “Christmas Celebration and Santa Slumber Party.” It allowed students in the Exceptional Children classes from Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools to enjoy a movie, snacks and pizza.

Throughout the school year, the Champions program hosts meetings and field trips and celebrates the success of students who have either a physical or mental disability.

The event was sponsored by Cape Fear Farm Credit. For years, Civitan International hosted the celebration. Branch manager Mike Carter enjoyed seeing students of all ages have fun.

“We’re just pleased to be part of this Champions celebration for Christmas,” Carter said. “We saw an opportunity when the Civitan club disbanded. They’ve sponsored this for yeasr and done a great job with it. We saw an opportunity to step in and make a difference for at least this year for this group.”

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

