Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 17 — Geraldine Williams, 30, of 202 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000.
• Dec. 17 — Robert Edward Fortner, 44, of 9129 Clinton Road, Autryville, was charged with trespassing, communicating threats and injury to real property. Bond set at $1,030; court date is Feb. 5.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.