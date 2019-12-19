Not every family can afford to buy their children something for Christmas. But, in the hope of bringing a smile to every child’s face during the holiday, Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, is hosting a toy distribution this Saturday, Dec. 21.

Unfortunately, the Toys for Tots campaign has only seen half as many toys as they need. The collected toys are meant for children from Sampson County, ages 12 and up who live below the poverty line. Performance Dodge urges the public to bring either unwrapped toys or tax-deductible cash donations. According to the company, it is crunch time.

Anyone interested in giving can bring new, unwrapped toys to Performance CDJR at 605 Warsaw Road, in Clinton.

Gifts for children ages 9 through 15 are sparse.

Toys will be distributed from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at Performance. This means that there are only two days left for people to bring in their donations.

“This year we only have half as many toys as we usually get,” Rusty Lee of Performance Doge commented. “We have the same amount of children in need if not more so.”

Last year, under the organization of Carmen Jones, the Toys for Tots organization had a successful season. According to Lee, 8,200 toys were distributed to 5,000 children.

“There are mountains of toys here,” Lee added. “But when you look at the numbers there are not enough for every child in need.”

Lee estimates that they possibly have 3,000 toys so far and are in need of twice as many.

“Cash donations help a lot,” Lee stated. The cash donations go toward buying even more toys that people in the community might not think to give.

Lee recommends toys such as basketballs or make-up or jewelry-making equipment. Jones recommends electronics.

Toys for Tots began in 1947 when Diane Hendricks, wife of the late Major Bill Hendricks, suggested an idea to give toys to children in need. The mayor, along with a group of Marines Reservists, distributed more than 5,000 toys to needy children in Los Angeles. The organization has grown a lot since then. Over 566 million toys have been donated to 258 million less fortunate children.

The local branch that covers Sampson, Bladen, Duplin and Wayne counties has been operating for five years now. Lee and Jones have worked on the Toys for Tots campaign for all five years.

“We’re thankful for the partnership with Performance Dodge,” Jones added. “Along with all of the other leaders who have helped this year.”

During the campaign in 2018 over 8,200 toys were distributed among 5,000 children in the four counties. Hoke county was added to the branch for this year’s event.

“We are looking for loyal, committed, well organized and creative individuals to join us to make this bigger and better,” Jones stated during the wrap-up of last year’s event.

This year, local businesses are banding together to help those in need in the community. Businesses include Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Performance Ford Christian Food Bank of Salemburg, Brooks Brothers, First Baptist Church of Clinton, Tim’s Gift, and Performance Automotive.

Performance Ford Christian Food Bank of Salemburg will help up to 500 families with 2,500 bags of groceries. The Food Bank will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.

The First Baptist Church of Clinton plans to give away brand new Brooks Brothers clothing to parents of children in need. Parents can make their way to the church and pick up clothing from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“A lot of people may not understand that there are so many children locally who are in need,” Lee concluded. “Some families are one paycheck away from being homeless.”

For more information, call Performance at 888-735-5701.

Rusty Lee assists with arranging books during the Toys for Tots campaign last year. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rusty_1.jpg Rusty Lee assists with arranging books during the Toys for Tots campaign last year. Courtesy Photos https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_toysfortots59.jpg Courtesy Photos Mountains of toys await homes for children in need. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Toys-1.jpg Mountains of toys await homes for children in need. Courtesy Photos

Dealership urges more support

By Brendaly Vega Davis bvega@www.clintonnc.com