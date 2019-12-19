Patrol delivers Christmas

Courtesy photo|NCHP Sgt. D.K. Pearson with wife Emily and daughter Lacey pick out some goodies during the Highway Patrol’s annual Christmas shopping event. - Courtesy photo|NCHP Highway Patrol Sgt. D.K. Pearson and his friend show off a crossbow soon to become a Christmas present. - Courtesy photo|NCHP Trooper J.N. Bonhomme takes time to share a word with a young girl during a recent shopping excursion at Walmart. - Courtesy photo|NCHP AS1 S. Blackburn’s daughter Brittany shares a fist bump with her new buddy. - - Courtesy photo|NCHP Highway Patrol Capt. R.P. Hooks and wife Lisa fill up the shopping cart with a family. - - Courtesy photo|NCHP Nearly $3,000 was spent on gifts through the Christmas shopping outreach spearheaded by the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson. - - Courtesy photo|NCHP Trooper S.K. Naylor and First Sgt. B.D. Smith take a look at potential gifts for small children at the heart of the N.C. Highway Patrol’s Christmas outreach. - - Courtesy photo|NCHP Trooper F.B. Bautista assists a mother and daughter as they pick out clothes. - - Courtesy photo|NCHP Trooper J.N. Bonhomme and wife Tiffany help out a family during a recent shopping trip. - - Courtesy photo|NCHP Melanie Smith, wife of First Sgt. B.D. Smith, poses with a couple children during a community outreach trip to Walmart. - - Courtesy photo|NCHP A group of North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in Sampson, along with their families and members of the community pose for a photo. - - Courtesy photo|NCHP Troopers D.E. Tew and W.E. Johnson take time to get a photo with on the families at the heart of the local N.C. Highway Patrol’s Christmas shopping outreach. - - Courtesy photo|NCHP Trooper W.E. Johnson shares a moment with a new friend. - -

Gray uniformed officers flocked to Walmart this past weekend with their families, several young children and their loved ones to again spread a little Christmas cheer, an annual occurrence for the local branch of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers in Sampson County, along with their spouses, children and office assistant Sherry Blackburn, were able to provide that holiday cheer for more than 20 children during a recent community outreach event, held this past Sunday at Walmart.

Money to shop with families comes from funds raised through the patrol’s annual golf tournament, which was held in September. This year marked the 20th year of the tournament, and the Christmas community outreach.

“Organizing a golf tournament requires diligent work and months of planning from the current members of Highway Patrol in Sampson County and NCSHP retirees who now reside in Sampson County,” First Sgt. B.D. Smith attested.

On behalf of the local patrol branch, Smith thanked all of the local businesses that go above and beyond to support the endeavor each year. Through those local partnerships, the patrol is able to provide scholarships for local students and bring Christmas to families.

”(The shopping event) is the day that each member can directly make an impact on our community as well as making personal connections with families and children who live in Sampson County,” the first sergeant stated. “

Usually when someone calls law enforcement, something is wrong. Smith has said he doesn’t want every encounter with a trooper to be negative.

“I would like for some of these encounters to be positive,” he has said.

Along with the Christmas shopping, those positive encounters have also included donating money for graduates heading to Sampson Community College.

“My heart is full. Seeing the troopers come together with their families to give back is a blessing,” said Emily Pearson, whose husband is Highway Patrol Sgt. D.K. Pearson. “I was brought to tears when one of the four kids we were shopping with stated that he only wanted one toy and his siblings could use the rest of the money to pick out what they wanted.

“I’m thankful that my family was able to be a part of this,” she remarked. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of those kids and their parents was priceless and is a great reminder of the true reason for the season.”

The golf tournament each year has ensured Christmas can be provided for local families who might not otherwise have it. With the effort from the patrol and help from the community, that has been able to happen for two decades now — and will continue to happen for the foreseeable future.

“I am beyond blessed to be surrounded by and part of troopers and their families that are always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Smith. “Members of our community were able to see we are normal people, and in the end we are the ones that receive the blessing.”

Sgt. D.K. Pearson with wife Emily and daughter Lacey pick out some goodies during the Highway Patrol’s annual Christmas shopping event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP7-Sgt.-D.K.-Pearson-with-wife-Emily-and-daughter-Lacey.jpg Sgt. D.K. Pearson with wife Emily and daughter Lacey pick out some goodies during the Highway Patrol’s annual Christmas shopping event. Courtesy photo|NCHP Highway Patrol Sgt. D.K. Pearson and his friend show off a crossbow soon to become a Christmas present. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP8-Sgt.-D.K.-Pearson.jpg Highway Patrol Sgt. D.K. Pearson and his friend show off a crossbow soon to become a Christmas present. Courtesy photo|NCHP Trooper J.N. Bonhomme takes time to share a word with a young girl during a recent shopping excursion at Walmart. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP9-Trooper-J.N.-Bonhomme.jpg Trooper J.N. Bonhomme takes time to share a word with a young girl during a recent shopping excursion at Walmart. Courtesy photo|NCHP AS1 S. Blackburn’s daughter Brittany shares a fist bump with her new buddy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP10-AS1-S.-Blackburn-s-daughter-Brittany.jpg AS1 S. Blackburn’s daughter Brittany shares a fist bump with her new buddy. Courtesy photo|NCHP Highway Patrol Capt. R.P. Hooks and wife Lisa fill up the shopping cart with a family. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP11-Capt.-R.P.-Hooks-Wife-Lisa.jpg Highway Patrol Capt. R.P. Hooks and wife Lisa fill up the shopping cart with a family. Courtesy photo|NCHP Nearly $3,000 was spent on gifts through the Christmas shopping outreach spearheaded by the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP12.jpg Nearly $3,000 was spent on gifts through the Christmas shopping outreach spearheaded by the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson. Courtesy photo|NCHP Trooper S.K. Naylor and First Sgt. B.D. Smith take a look at potential gifts for small children at the heart of the N.C. Highway Patrol’s Christmas outreach. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP13-Trooper-S.K.-Naylor-First-Sgt.-B.D.-Smith.jpg Trooper S.K. Naylor and First Sgt. B.D. Smith take a look at potential gifts for small children at the heart of the N.C. Highway Patrol’s Christmas outreach. Courtesy photo|NCHP Trooper F.B. Bautista assists a mother and daughter as they pick out clothes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP1-Trooper-F.B.-Bautista.jpg Trooper F.B. Bautista assists a mother and daughter as they pick out clothes. Courtesy photo|NCHP Trooper J.N. Bonhomme and wife Tiffany help out a family during a recent shopping trip. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP2-Trooper-J.N.-Bonhomme-and-Wife-Tiffany.jpg Trooper J.N. Bonhomme and wife Tiffany help out a family during a recent shopping trip. Courtesy photo|NCHP Melanie Smith, wife of First Sgt. B.D. Smith, poses with a couple children during a community outreach trip to Walmart. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP3-First-Sgt.-B.D.-Smith-s-Wife-Melanie.jpg Melanie Smith, wife of First Sgt. B.D. Smith, poses with a couple children during a community outreach trip to Walmart. Courtesy photo|NCHP A group of North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in Sampson, along with their families and members of the community pose for a photo. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP4.jpg A group of North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in Sampson, along with their families and members of the community pose for a photo. Courtesy photo|NCHP Troopers D.E. Tew and W.E. Johnson take time to get a photo with on the families at the heart of the local N.C. Highway Patrol’s Christmas shopping outreach. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP5-Troopers-D.E.-Tew-W.E.-Johnson.jpg Troopers D.E. Tew and W.E. Johnson take time to get a photo with on the families at the heart of the local N.C. Highway Patrol’s Christmas shopping outreach. Courtesy photo|NCHP Trooper W.E. Johnson shares a moment with a new friend. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_NCHP6-Trooper-W.E.-Johnson.jpg Trooper W.E. Johnson shares a moment with a new friend. Courtesy photo|NCHP

Annual shopping event brings cheer to children

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.