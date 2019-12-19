Butler seeks to retain Register of Deeds post

Butler - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Freddie Butler, surrounded by family, friends and supporters, files to seek election to the Register of Deeds post in 2020. He was appointed to the position earlier this year following Eleanor Bradshaw’s retirement. -

Freddie Butler has been Sampson County’s Register of Deeds for the past four months and he will continue in that capacity for the better part of the next year. And he wants to serve even longer. On Wednesday, he filed with the intention of doing just that.

The leadership transition for the Register of Deeds office became official in August, as longtime Register of Deeds Eleanor Bradshaw stepped down and, in quick succession, administered the oath for the Democrat appointee Butler.

“It’s been a smooth transition,” Butler said Wednesday, shortly after filing at the Sampson County Board of Elections. “We didn’t go in trying to set the world on fire. A lot of times when someone new comes in, there’s a fear that they will clean house. We have good people. It would take an idiot to do something like that.”

Butler was selected by the local Democrat Party to be Bradshaw’s replacement and he was subsequently appointed to the post by the Sampson Board of Commissioners, essentially a formality as required by law for unexpired terms, as in Bradshaw’s case. Bradshaw was serving her third term as register, a post she held since 2008.

The unexpired term does not expire until November 2020.

Bradshaw first informed County manager Ed Causey and others of her intent to resign at the end of June. She defeated Republican incumbent Paulette King that year, then narrowly beat out Sharon Carter in 2012 before running unopposed in 2016. In a letter, Bradshaw said the retirement was a long time coming, as she wanted to spend more time with her family.

She was there Wednesday to support Butler. She also announced that she would be seeking a seat on the Sampson County Board of Elections in 2020, with the intent to make that official on Friday.

Her interim successor served his state for decades and has sought to continue that service at the county level for years.

Butler retired as deputy director for personnel/field operations with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles after a 30-year career. He is married to his wife of close to four decades, Melody Lynn Butler. A 1976 graduate of Clinton High School, Butler studied criminal justice at Sampson Community College and is a sworn U.S. Marshal. He is son of the late Sheriff Graham R. Butler.

Hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps, Butler won the Democratic nomination for Sampson County sheriff in 2014 and 2018, before ultimately being defeated by Republican Sheriff Jimmy Thornton both times.

In his short time as Register of Deeds, Butler said he has been able to utilize his previous experience while learning a great deal on the job about the records process in the county, as well as the history of Clinton and Sampson County.

“That has been very interesting to me,” said Butler, who researched every Register of Deeds who has served since 1874. There is now a plaque recognizing each of those persons who has held the post.

“It’s up there for everybody to see,” he remarked. “Ironically enough, the first person who was ever Register of Deeds had the last name Clinton.”

Butler attested that local history is important and wants to continue to be a part of recording and preserving it.

“It’s going great,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the future and serving the people of Sampson County.”

No other Democrat has announced their candidacy for Register of Deeds, however Butler will already have competition come November.

Earlier this year, Sampson County planner Anita Lane, a Republican, announced her plan to seek the post. Lane spent 13 years working in the Register of Deeds office, 12 of them as assistant register. She filed to seek the Deeds post on Dec. 2, the first day of the filing period.

With just a day and a half remaining, Lane and Butler are unopposed in their respective primaries. The filing period ends at noon this Friday, Dec. 20.

Butler https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Freddie-Butler-1.jpg Butler Freddie Butler, surrounded by family, friends and supporters, files to seek election to the Register of Deeds post in 2020. He was appointed to the position earlier this year following Eleanor Bradshaw’s retirement. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_freddie-files.jpg Freddie Butler, surrounded by family, friends and supporters, files to seek election to the Register of Deeds post in 2020. He was appointed to the position earlier this year following Eleanor Bradshaw’s retirement. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Appointee wants to continue as register

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.