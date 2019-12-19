Pope sworn in as Turkey mayor

Donald Myers, former mayor of Turkey, passes a gavel to Max Pope, new mayor. - Tracie Pryor takes an oath to serve as a Turkey Commissioner. - Mike Smith takes an oath to serve for another term on the board. - Commissioner Rudy Blackburn is ready to serve as mayor pro tem. - - Audience members watch town leaders take oaths during a swearing in ceremony. - - Max Pope takes an oath to become the next mayor of Turkey. - -

TURKEY — Residents and town officials welcomed a new era for the town’s Board of Commissioners with Max Pope being sworn in as mayor.

Town Clerk Teresa Frack administered the oaths for Pope, incumbent Mike Smith, and newcomer Tracie Pryor. Former mayor Donald Myers passed the gavel to Pope after he placed his hand on the Bible. After serving for several years, Myers did not run for the election held in early November. Pope acknowledged Myers for his contributions while presenting a plaque to him. Before his last tenure, Myers served as a town commissioner and for two mayoral terms in the 1970s

“”You are owed a tremendous thank you for your work, your time, and this is for appreciation to Donald Myers,” Pope said while presenting the gift on behalf of town officials. “Thank you so much for years of service to the town, sincerely, from all of us.”

Pope served as a town commissioner for four years before running unopposed during the election. During his introduction, Pope addressed the board and asked questions about the board moving forward, as a team in the future.

“What is the mission of the Turkey Board? To serve and to improve our community. To provide quality service. To maintain the public’s trust through open communications and integrity,” Pope said.

He continued with core values and supporting the mission of the board. For Pope, this includes providing equal treatment to everyone. Teamwork was also mentioned.

“That means being fully engaged in the activities of the community,” Pope said.

Some of the other qualities of a good board said by pope were integrity, ethical standards, accountability, and responsibility for actions and votes.

“We have to strive for excellence,” Pope added, “And finally, we want to create a high quality life for everyone who lives within the city limits.

“We’ll let (Governor Roy Cooper) and (President Donald Trump) worry about the rest outside,” he said lightheartedly drawing a few chuckles.

Commissioner Rudy Blackburn was nominated by Commissioner Tony Moore for mayor pro tem, a position previously held by Smith. Moore thanked Smith for his time in the seat.

“Rudy seems to be really engaged and having said that, it leads me to nominating him as mayor pro tem at the time,” Moore said. “Mike has served us well.”

As a new board member, Pryor, a local homemaker, said she’s looking forward to serving on the board for several years. Pryor said she ran because of her love for the people. She also wants to see everyone come together while putting the tiny town of 300 people on the map.

“I want to reinstate some things,” Pope said. “I would love to see the Turkey town parade come back and things like that to bring the community together.”

Myers passes over gavel; Pryor joins board

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

