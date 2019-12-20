Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 18 — Traven Lewis Raynor, 27, of 157 Greentree Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Bond set at $4,999; court date is Jan. 9.
• Dec. 18 — Joe Larry Oates, 74, of 502 E. College St., Lot. 3, Salemburg, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Jan. 27.
• Dec. 18 — James Buchanan, 70, of 609 N. West St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 21.
