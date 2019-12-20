Mayor implores DOT action for N.C. 24 repairs

Pope - Turkey Commissioners discuss town matters during a recent meeting. -

TURKEY — As the new mayor of Turkey, one of the first priorities for Max Pope is making Highway 24 safer for drivers.

During a recent meeting, Pope discussed the stretch of road in the middle of town and drainage issues. Most of the ditches north and south of the highway have a storm drain with the exception of a few.

“Those storm drains and ditches that go under the highway are clogged,” Pope said. “What makes it worse is the ditches on the south side of 24. Those are filled with debris.”

Pope said about six spots have to be cleaned so water can move through drains under Highway 24. He has lived in Turkey for the majority of his life and expressed how there wasn’t major problems with water running across the highway.

“We now have a water stream across Highway 24,” he said.

Another problem is potholes near the drainage areas, which could be dangerous for drivers. But at the moment, the matter is out of the town’s hands, with Pope saying it’s a responsibility for the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

“That has to be fixed,” he said. “It doesn’t fall on us, it falls on the DOT to fix it. We’ve helped them out and they’ve been nice and gracious and helpful with words. It’s going to take more than words to replace those drains.”

While observing the drains, he noticed that some were filled completely clogged all the way to the top.

“And along the ditch line in between the storm drains, the ditches have not been cleaned in so long, that the area between the drains is up so high and filled with water,” Pope said while describing the problem. “It will not run into the drains.”

In January, Pope said the board will make moves forward to find priority areas. Along with road, he said the board is working on an agenda for infrastructure in Turkey and is open for input from residents. During the meeting he also mentioned how money is an issue when it comes to project.

“Everything we do cost money and not a small amount of money,” Pope said. “We have to contact our legislators and let them know they have to put a fire under DOT in Raleigh, not in Clinton because there’s only eight people who work there.”

The goal for the Highway 24 is one of several in recent years. Through the leadership of former mayor Donald Myers, NCDOT and CSX officials fixed a drainage problem under a railroad next to the highway by the flashing caution light. For the 2018 project, workers dug under the railroad to remove deteriorating pipes and replace it with new tubing, connected to large concrete boxes for reinforcement. The town did not have to pay for the labor provided by CSX and piping materials provided by DOT. Dirt was placed back into the hole and covered with railroad ties and rocks so trains can travel through the town.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan

