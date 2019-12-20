Sampson man sentenced in Turkey Post Office robbery

Stuart -

A Sampson man who robbed the Turkey Post Office in June 2018 has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.

David Christopher Stuart, 33, of Clinton, was sentenced to 130 months imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan in New Bern this week, according to a statement from Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Stuart was named in an indictment filed on Nov. 7, 2018, charging him with assault on a person in custody of mail matter, money or other property of the United States while using a dangerous weapon. On June 4, 2019, Stuart pled guilty to that charge.

According to the investigation, on June 6, 2018, a United States Postal Service employee was working alone in the Turkey Post Office, located on Union Road just off N.C. 24, when a male wearing a mask, later identified as Stuart, jumped over the counter and demanded money. The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. that day.

The postal worker opened the drawer and handed Stuart the money from the tray, and Stuart then followed the victim to the safe in the back of the Post Office, where he ordered her to open the additional drawers. When no other funds were located, Stuart took the postal worker’s cell phone and told her to stand in the corner as he fled out from the location.

The postal worker went to the Post Office lobby after Stuart fled the Post Office, saw him fleeing the scene and called 911. Stuart was arrested the following day.

Officers were able to obtain descriptions of the vehicle and the driver. Approximately one hour after the investigation began, officers spotted the suspect vehicle drive by the crime scene, according to previous Sampson Independent reports.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and took the driver, Samantha Michelle Eliason, then 29, into custody. Eliason was charged with conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, accessory after the fact and no operator’s license. No other occupants were inside the vehicle during the traffic stop and the armed robbery suspect was not immediately located.

Officers identified Stuart as the armed robbery suspect and filed warrants against him for robbery with a dangerous weapon. The suspect was considered “armed and dangerous,” sheriff’s officials said at the time.

Stuart subsequently turned himself in to authorities. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by a felon.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted the investigation and subsequently interviewed Stuart. After waiving his Miranda rights, he admitted that he had robbed the Post Office in Turkey, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel William Smith represented the government in the case.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Stuart has been in and out of prison for years, and has convictions in Sampson on breaking and entering, trespassing, various drug offenses and malicious conduct by a prisoner dating back to 2004. Court records show Stuart was released from state prison in March 2018, less than three months prior to the postal incident.

Eliason was convicted in January 2019 of robbery with a dangerous weapon stemming from the Turkey incident. She received a suspended sentence and three years of probation.

Like Stuart, Eliason has a history of criminal convictions in Sampson, including felony larceny, simple assault, communicating threats and trespassing, court records show. She was on probation at the time of the post office robbery, and her probation is still active.

Stuart https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_David-Christopher-Stuart.jpg Stuart

Will serve 10 years in Turkey robbery

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.