JSCC announces door contest winners

Human Resources win third place for their Christmas Tree door made from green paper. - The Office of the Misfits door wins second place. - Anita Whitman and Andy Cavenaugh from the General Education Department win first place for thier door featuring a nativity scene. - Winners of the holiday door contest, Anita Whitman and Andy Cavenaug, are presented a pizza box from Dr. Carraway. - -

KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College is excited to announce the winners of the second Annual Holiday Door Contest. The winners were announced during the faculty/staff Christmas breakfast the morning of Dec. 17.

Coming in first place was the door submitted by Andy Cavenaugh, department chair for general education, and Anita Whitman, administrative assistant for general education. The door was decorated with the words, “Come let us adore him,” with a nativity scene placed just adjacent to the door. Cavenaugh and Whitman were also the winners of the first contest held last year, with a Snoopy Themed holiday door. The duo go undefeated as many prepare of the 2020 holiday contest.

Coming in second place was the door submitted by the Office of Misfits, also known as June Davis, executive vice president; Norma Jean Hatcher, director of institutional effectiveness; Jese Brown, Career and College Promise Liaison; and Stephanie D’Amico, Executive Administrative Assistant/Curriculum Services Associate.

Third place went to Human Resources who decorated the entrance of their offices with a Christmas Tree made from green paper with snowflake wrapping paper in the background, making it look like a true winter scene. Human Resources consists of Tonya Kenan, director; Danielle Collins, human resources generalist; Amanda Farino, an intern for the department; and Candace Smith, part-time switch board operator, work-study, and nursing student.

The winner of the holiday door contest wins a free pizza party courtesy of President’s Council.

