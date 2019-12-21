New business lands in heart of Roseboro

Tables and chairs are set up inside Galleria Event’s Venue for an event. - Angela Stewart stands outside of her new business, Galleria Event’s Venue. -

Roseboro residents need not travel far when they want to host an event or gathering. Galleria Event’s Venue opened its doors to the public on Nov. 20, hosting a grand opening on Nov. 23.

Angela Stewart and her family have talked about owning a business for more than 10 years and now her dream has finally come true. Galleria Event’s Venue is located at 101 West Roseboro St.

A Parkersburg native, Stewart did her research before opening up the venue location.

Stewart, along with her daughter, Ashley Keith, and her son, Ethan Herring, spoke with residents within the community to get a feel for how big a need this was for the community. Stewart said the family got a lot of positive feedback from the people they spoke to, and ultimately decided to lease out a building on West Roseboro Street.

“There was no place within a 25-mile radius where people could host their events,” Stewart commented. “We wanted to bring something different to the community.”

The new business owner went to get the lease on the building and, while talking about her upcoming business, she was greeted by the town Mayor Alice Butler.

Butler was very supportive of the idea, according to Stewart. The mayor even gave Stewart notes on what to expect for her business.

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the venue sometime in January, but a specific date and time have not been officially worked out, according to Stewart.

“Other than Vinny’s restaurant, there is no other place for people to host meetings,” Stewart said. “It offers a quieter place for people to hold conversations.”

The Raleigh resident has always wanted to operate and own her own business. Her family owned a farm in Parkersburg and, through that, she learned the hardships that could come from running a place. But, she also saw how much it paid off and believes the hard work was worth it because it involved the whole family.

“We came from a close-knit family,” Stewart added. “Our family saying is ‘Keep God close.’”

Stewart was mostly inspired by her grandfather, William Artis, who owned the family farm.

“His hard work inspired me and my children to have our own business,” Stewart stated. “I watched how hard it was for him as a black farmer to raise his business.”

Stewart took those lessons and put them toward her establishment. Family is very important to her so of course it is a joint effort with her two children.

Stewart’s mother, Barbara Stewart, was a teacher in Sampson County for the hearing impaired and her father, Joseph Stewart, served in the Army as a military police officer.

Stewart actually lives in Raleigh, but she grew up in Parkersburg and considers Roseboro part of her home. She attended Lakewood High and went to Wake Tech Community College. The businesswoman commutes from Raleigh every other day to stop by the venue.

Stewart also works at Transitions Life Care out of Wake County. She has been with the company for around 14 years and doesn’t plan to leave any time soon.

The new business owner has placed her own money in the endeavor, not going through any loans. The town did pay for half of the cost of the sign with the name of the business. Roseboro offers a small business grant toward any modifications to building facades.

The family wanted to get the business up and going in time for the holidays in case anyone in Roseboro needed to host anything. The very first event that took place at Galleria Event’s Venue was a Thanksgiving event held on Nov. 28. There are numerous appointments already booked for upcoming happenings.

“It’s a place where family can come out and hang out and spend time together,” Stewart added.

The building is 2,000 square feet with two handicap accessible bathrooms. Plus, the spot has two separate dressing rooms, a microwave and a fridge. Tables and chairs are available for rent.

Customers can either elect to decorate the venue on their own or have the decorations set up for them.

“We want to grow and maybe spread to neighboring towns,” Stewart stated. “We want to keep the business going for a long time.”

Anyone interested in booking the spot for an event can call Angela Stewart at 910-782-7408 or Ashley Keith at 910-367-4749. Reservations can also be made through email at [email protected] or by visiting the Instagram page: galleriaeventsvenue.

Galleria Event’s Venue can be booked for banquets, meetings, weddings, parties or other social gatherings. No alcohol is allowed on the premises and drugs are prohibited.

