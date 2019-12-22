Sampson honors students

Sampson County Schools honor FFA students. Pictured, from left, are: Advisor Sarah Potter McCullen, Gloria Watson, Lauren Jackson, Chloe Hobbs, Jana Hunter, and Harrison McLamb. - Principal Tonya Colwell congratulates Sophia Melvin for her participation in North Carolina School Board Association’s Poster Contest. - Sampson County Schools honors students for their participation in the North Carolina School Board Association’s Poster Contest. Pictured from left are Roseboro Elementary Principal Tonya Colwell, Sophia Melvin, Isabel Fincham, and Clement Elementary Matt McLean. - Lola Warren, a sixth-grade student from Hobbton Middle School, sings the National Anthem during a board meeting. The colors were posted by Hobbton High School Eagle Scouts. The members are Dalton Cantrell, Preston Daughtry, Devin Lee, and Richard Warren. - -

The Sampson County Schools Board of Education honored students for their artistic work for the North Carolina School Board Association’s (NCSBA) Elementary Poster Contest for 2019.

Sophia Melvin, a second-grader a Roseboro Elementary School, was recognized by Principal Tonya Colwell and Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services. Isabel Fincham, a fifth-grader from Clement Elementary School, was also honored by Principal Matt McLean for her work, which made the honorable mention category for the contest.

The contest was held in conjunction with the NCSBA Annual Conference for Board Member Development. Video contests were also held for middle school and high school students. For the theme, participants were asked to answer “What’s Super about Public Schools?”

Lakewood FFA honored

Principal John Goode recognized the Lakewood High School (LHS) FFA Parliamentary team for placing first at the North Carolina State FFA Convention.

LHS FFA Parliamentary Procedure team came in first place at the 91st statewide convention in Raleigh. For this accomplishment, the students from Lakewood represented the state at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in the fall and competed against the top teams in the United States.

Team members are Harrison McLamb, Jana Hunter, Chloe Hobbs, Lauren Jackson, Gregory Robinson, Gloria Watson and the Advisor Sarah Potter McCullen.

Sampson County Schools honor FFA students. Pictured, from left, are: Advisor Sarah Potter McCullen, Gloria Watson, Lauren Jackson, Chloe Hobbs, Jana Hunter, and Harrison McLamb. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Lakewood_FFA.jpg Sampson County Schools honor FFA students. Pictured, from left, are: Advisor Sarah Potter McCullen, Gloria Watson, Lauren Jackson, Chloe Hobbs, Jana Hunter, and Harrison McLamb. Principal Tonya Colwell congratulates Sophia Melvin for her participation in North Carolina School Board Association’s Poster Contest. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Poster-Contest_2.jpg Principal Tonya Colwell congratulates Sophia Melvin for her participation in North Carolina School Board Association’s Poster Contest. Sampson County Schools honors students for their participation in the North Carolina School Board Association’s Poster Contest. Pictured from left are Roseboro Elementary Principal Tonya Colwell, Sophia Melvin, Isabel Fincham, and Clement Elementary Matt McLean. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Poster-Contest_1.jpg Sampson County Schools honors students for their participation in the North Carolina School Board Association’s Poster Contest. Pictured from left are Roseboro Elementary Principal Tonya Colwell, Sophia Melvin, Isabel Fincham, and Clement Elementary Matt McLean. Lola Warren, a sixth-grade student from Hobbton Middle School, sings the National Anthem during a board meeting. The colors were posted by Hobbton High School Eagle Scouts. The members are Dalton Cantrell, Preston Daughtry, Devin Lee, and Richard Warren. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Pledge_1.jpg Lola Warren, a sixth-grade student from Hobbton Middle School, sings the National Anthem during a board meeting. The colors were posted by Hobbton High School Eagle Scouts. The members are Dalton Cantrell, Preston Daughtry, Devin Lee, and Richard Warren.