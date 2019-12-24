The grinch that stole Christmas

After being up all night trying to locate the newspaper, Sharon and I took off for a Carolina Christmas with my family and had a 500 mile journey in front of us.

We stopped halfway and got a motel. We watched a movie called “Open Water.” It was by far the stupidest movie I have ever seen. It was about two people out on the ocean fighting for their lives as sharks descended upon them. I think the next time we watch a movie, I’m going to be making the selection.

I didn’t get any sleep the previous night because I was searching for our newspaper. And now I didn’t get much sleep because I was being chased my walking sharks.

The next day on the last leg of our journey, we stopped at a Walmart and literally ran through the store grabbing whatever we could to give my family as gifts under the tree.

It’s funny how much planning and forethought went into what we purchased for my then wife’s family. But when it came to my family, we just drive past a brew-thru and gave them whatever the wind blow into our vehicle.

My then wife was already dreading spending the holiday with my family. Because it meant that we wouldn’t be with her family. Well that’s what happens when you get hitched. You end up swapping out families for the holidays every other year.

I mean, after all we lived near her family and saw them all the time. We typically only saw my family once or twice a year. Someone was being unfair and it wasn’t me.

And in addition, knowing we were not going to be with her family for Jesus’ birthday, we had all of Sharon’s nieces and nephews come over to our barn home for a slumber party.

But the other reason my then wife was not looking forward to spending the holidays with my family is because most all of them lived in the same house for the time being.

My baby sister moved back home after spending 10 years in Chicago. And my other sister had just moved in with her two kids after leaving her husband. So with our arrival, three of my parents four children would all be under the same roof.

My parents even gave up their bedroom and slept on their recliners, so Sharon and I had not only a place to sleep, but our own bathroom. Personally, I didn’t know what could have been better. But, knowing my then wife as I did, I’m sure she would have been able to come up with something.

Suffering from a lack of sleep, I ended up getting deathly sick Christmas Eve and spent most of the evening in bed recuperating; and I left Sharon at the mercy of my family.

What was she to do. All they did was played Scrabble. But when she came into the bedroom, I thought I’d never hear the end of it.

“Your sister is the biggest cheater that I’ve ever seen. And after I placed a word on the board, your father and sister claimed it was not a word. Then your dad got out the smallest dictionary he could find which proved my word was made-up.” She wanted to leave.

I said first of all, we are not going anywhere. I am deathly sick and secondly, it’s Christmas Eve. You agreed to spend this holiday with my family. We spend every other one with yours.

Besides, have you ever played games with your nephew, Justin? It was a rhetorical question. One that did not need to be answered. He was the biggest cheater on the planet next to her mother. On top of which, he always had these out of this world rules in which to play games.

I was thankful to escape her torment to go out into the living room and wrap her gifts. Although, I would have rather threw them in the fireplace and lit a match.

I can’t even imagine how she suffered through Christmas day being away from her wretched, I mean precious family. And being forced to endure mine. And thinking back on it now, in the 10 years we were married we only spent one Christmas with my family. And she wanted to make sure it was the most miserable one of all.

The day after Christmas, which fell on a Sunday that year, my then wife began to nag me about leaving to return home. Looking back, I could have saved myself many years of heartache if I only told her I was home and sent her on her way by herself.

That’s why hindsight is always better. But I must have loved her – love is blind – because I spent another eight Christmases with her and her “wonderful” family.

By Tuesday, Sharon was almost beside herself wanting to leave. She claimed the reason was because we knew our regular newspaper delivery personal were on vacation and were relying on a few others to make the appointed rounds.

As it turns out Wednesday’s newspaper run was a fiasco.

Doug, one of our photographers, was to do one of the two routes. He was also a greeter at a local funeral home in town and happened to have a funeral. So he was unable to do his part.

The other newspaper carrier replacement, who was the grandson of one of our inserters, didn’t show. So much for reliability. So our inserter, a grandmother, and “my precious” mother-in-law, the white-haired witch, delivered all the papers.

They weren’t given any instructions and didn’t have the foggiest idea what they were doing.

So much for a relaxing get-away. I should have left my wife at home and spent the holiday with my family without all the drama.

Then I thought about the fiasco with the newspaper deliveries. I was just happy the building was still standing upon my return.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-1-3.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.