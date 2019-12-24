Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Dec. 18 — James Lee Lockamy, 38, of 312 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 8.
• Dec. 19 — Bobbie Lee Hall, 37, of 296 Little Coharie Lane, Roseboro, was charged with habitual misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor larceny and trespassing. Bond set at $7,000; court date is Jan. 10.
• Dec. 20 — Pedro Modesto Billareal, 42, of 4165 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive and resisting public officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 22.
• Dec. 20 — Joseph Antonio Cooper, 42, of 211 Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 5.
• Dec. 21 — Martha Keene, 38, of 995 Mintz Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 23.
• Dec. 21 — Milton Gerald Brown, 62, of 54 Henry Lane, Ivanhoe, was charged with uttering forged instrument, forgery of instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 23.
• Dec. 21 — Tijaun Terrill Campbell, 22, of 64 Scronce Road, Harrells, was charged with altering/removing gun serial number and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 10.
• Dec. 21 — Jessica Renee Guy, 30, of 308 E. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise; court date is Jan. 6.
• Dec. 21 — Christopher Rodriguez, 19, of 5515 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with no operator’s license and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 10.
• Dec. 21 — Rogelio Ramiro Francisco, 31, of 313 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 8.
• Dec. 21 — Jamie Ray Byrd, 27, of Turkey, was charged with driving while license revoked, failing to reduce speed, hit and run, give/lend/borrow tag, driving while license revoked, no insurance, fictitious tag and failing to apply for a new title. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 13.
• Dec. 21 — Tammy Sue Peterson, 48, of 1791 Mitchell Loop Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Jan. 21.
• Dec. 22 — Quinn Alexander Peterson, 32, of Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 13.
• Dec. 23 — Travis Garden, 33, of 1681 Needmore Road, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 7.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.