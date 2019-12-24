Sheriff: No lethal ammo used to subdue patient

Thornton -

After deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office used a non-lethal weapon to apprehend a mental patient, officials cleared up social media rumors of a firearm shooting.

Capt. Eric Pope reported that a 12-gauge bean bag round was used Friday to knock down the individual because they didn’t know if he was armed or not. No bullets were fired. The incident was captured on video by another motorist and was shared on Facebook, which resulted in many people asking questions.

“His body actions indicate that he was attempting to hide something, he wouldn’t comply with commands, and we were unsure if he had a firearm or not,” Pope said. “We had to use a bean bag round to incapacitate him so we could get him in custody safely.”

The incident occurred in the northeastern area on West Darden Road after deputies responded to a call involving a mental health issue.

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton released a statement on Facebook Saturday afternoon to clear up misunderstandings. According to the report, the man was walking in and out of the road in front of traffic. When he was approached by a deputy, he pulled a hood over his head, turned away and placed his hands in his waistband area under his clothing.

The suspect refused to acknowledge the deputy and refused to show his hands, authorities said. More deputies later arrived to assist with the situation.

“While other deputies were on the way to assist, multiple verbal attempts to get the individual to cooperate and show his hands were given,” Thornton stated. “Based on the individuals erratic behavior and the possibility that he may be armed, a deputy trained with less lethal munition deployed two bean rounds.”

The first missed the individual and the second struck the individual, which allowed deputies to secure him. He was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and a psychological evaluation.

Thornton also addressed the video incident featuring two loud sounds similar to a regular shotgun.

“Although you hear two blasts from a shotgun, it was not lethal ammunition used,” he said. “We have specially designated shotguns, which are orange and black, which are loaded with bean bag rounds. The bean bag rounds are designed to knock a person down without serious injury. To the average citizen, it may appear the person is being shot with a shotgun, however it is a less-lethal alternative.”

Thornton added that the department invests in various types of less-lethal alternatives for deputies in similar situations.

“We were able to take the individual into custody without the loss of life on either party,” Thornton said.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Sheriff-Thornton.jpg

Bean bag rounds used to subdue patient

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

