As I look around the Duplin County Veterans Museum, the Christmas tree and decorations are all up, and so are the reminders of over 150 Duplin County veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy having the freedom to celebrate this special time of year.

These veterans did not have the chance to be fathers as I and countless others have, and to enjoy their children and grandchildren. There are families here in Duplin County that just live with the memories of Christmas spent with these Heroes who once walked among us. It can be a sad time during this Christmas season for many families who have lost loved ones.

We give and receive gifts from our families, friends, neighbors, and coworkers and it is a joy to do so. After all, this is what the season is about, love and joy to all. It is a time of year we want to renew our family ties, and share with each other.

But, so many have given so much, so that we can have the expensive gift of our very freedom. Heroes have come before us and selflessly paid the ultimate, with their very lives, so we can enjoy living as we do. There have been over 8,000 Duplin County veterans since the American Revolution who have done so much for us to be thankful.

Other heroes, who spent past Christmas seasons in far away lands defending our everyday existence walk among us each day. When you see these Heroes, thank them, and live a full life and the American Dream that they all fought and sacrificed to give you.

Right now, during this present Christmas season, many members of our Armed Forces are deployed and away from their loved ones. Please remember these heroes in your prayers for their safe return.

We at the museum wish all of Duplin County a very warm and merry Christmas, and a special blessing to the families of all of our hero veterans that have sacrificed so much for so many.

By Joe Berne Duplin Veterans Museum