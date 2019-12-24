Bomb threat targets Walmart

Clinton Police investigate Walmart after a bomb threat was made during Christmas Eve shopping hours. -

Holiday shopping plans for Walmart customers were interrupted on Christmas Eve after a bomb threat was made.

The store on Sunset Avenue was evacuated, leaving customers waiting outside around noon after the threatening call. Officers from the Clinton Police Department searched the area and there was no explosive devices found. Customers and employees were allowed back inside after it was over.

The incident is now under investigation.

“We’re trying to investigate the origins of the phone call,” Police Chief Donald Edwards said.

The Dec.24 incident is the second bomb scare in recent weeks for the area. Sampson County’s courthouse was evacuated the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 11 after someone made a call. The Sampson County sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department made court personnel and others leave the building while closing off traffic around the downtown square. A bomb was not found inside the courthouse.

