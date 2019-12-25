A savior has been born

Luke 2: 17-20 tells us that when the shepherds first saw Jesus they glorified and praised God, then they went out and shared the good news, and all those who heard it were amazed. The same is true today for Christians who hear and believe. On Dec. 25, Christians share the good news and celebrate the birth of Christ, and most everyone, no matter their religion, will surround themselves with family and friends, sharing love, presents and good will on this day. In the photo above, the birth of Christ is depicted in a Nativity scene located in the Clement area. It has been going up for more than as been going up for more than 50 years. -

