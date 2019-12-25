Warming hearts, hands locally

Evan Gillespie donates gloves to students at Hargrove Elementary School. - Students at Hobbton Elementary School receive gloves through the “Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts” project. - Evan Gillespie spends time with students at local schools. - Children select their favorite pair of gloves. - -

While visiting local schools, Evan Gillespie enjoyed handing gloves to keep their hands warm during the coldest months of the year.

She began collecting glove several years ago for her “Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts” projects. For the fourth year, Gillespie collected gloves for her birthday.

“This year, I planned on giving gloves to Hargrove Elementary, but exceeded my goal so much that I was able to give gloves to all of Hargrove Elementary and all of Hobbton Elementary,” said the seventh-grader from Sampson Middle School. “I also make sure to give to students in the entire grade or school so that I don’t single anyone out, giving out warmth to children since my birthday, November 16, is near the colder months.”

Through the unselfish act of asking people for gloves instead of presents, Gillespie collected more than 950 pairs of gloves to students at Hobbton and Hargrove elementary schools.

“I just feel amazing that I get to help so many students that are in need, even if I don’t even know them or how much just a simple pair of gloves can impact a fellow child’s life,” Gillespie said. “It also gives you a feeling of thanksgiving as you learn that some children could be getting gloves for the first time in their lives, the gloves that you were able to give to them.”

During previous years, she collected enough gloves for every student at Union Elementary School; fourth-graders and Exceptional Children at Sunset Avenue School; and all of L.C. Kerr School, including first-graders, kindergartners, and pre-k students.

Gillespie also provided gloves to children for the Head Start program in Clinton, and the College Street Academy. Gloves were also left in the office at Sunset Avenue School. To help U Care, bags of needed items to help domestic violence victims were donated to the shelter. Next year, she plans to expand into the Lakewood district for children in the town of Roseboro and Salemburg.

She received a lot of support and thanked family members and supporters for their contributions. Her father, Perry, helped her start the project and her Aunt Stacie spread the word. Gillespie was inspired by her sister, Olivia, to use her birthday to give gifts to others. For many years, Olivia used her birthday to collect food for the BackPack Buddies program, which provides food to needy children during the weekend. She also thanked her mother, Anna Gillespie, for support over the years.

Gillespie is also grateful for the support of Grove Park Baptist Church, Clinton Medical Clinic, Sampson Community College, the WMU Program at Grove Park Baptist Church, Wanda Kenny, and others who supported the project since it began.

For the holiday season, Gillespie said it’s important to give back during the holiday season because there’s so many people in need. She believes it’s important for people to do whatever they can for the less fortunate.

“I also want to inspire others, as my birthday project continues to grow so that others will not just give back during this season of giving but throughout the year as well,” Gillespie said.

School continues project for glove donation

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

