Arts Council welcomes new members

With a new decade coming, the Sampson Arts Council recently announced new board members to help continue the mission of the organization.

Three new members were appointed and one incumbent was reelected for the Board of Directors. The newcomers are Margaret Malpass, Yvonne Rackley and Selma Turlington. Shawn Purdie is serving another term on the board. Officials said the members were selected for having creative ideas and unique skills to help with fundraising and community initiatives to support local arts.

“This group of directors is a wonderful addition to our organization,” stated Jeff Shipp, president of the council. “They will help us work to make the arts accessible to everyone in Sampson County.”

As board members welcomed new members, the council also acknowledged the contributions of the Barbara Werner, who completed six years on the board.

“The Arts Council and the arts community have been greatly enriched by Barbara’s service and w are truly grateful for her leadership and support,” stated Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council.

The Sampson Arts Council began in 1973 with a mission to enrich the cultural lives of residents by nurturing and supporting excellence in the arts. Throughout the year many events and initiatives are hosted by members of the organization, under the leadership Donatelli.

Some of them include receptions for artists associated with Sampson County and beyond; a “Ghostly Affair” featuring haunting stories of the Victor R. Small House; and a summer camp for elementary and middle school students.

The council recently hosted its LEGO Christmas Party with assistance from the North Carolina LEGO Users Group (NCLUG), a group of enthusiasts who meet to discuss, trade and show creations related to LEGO. A display with creations from children and teenagers was available to the public for two weeks in December.

In addition to events, the council offers grants to organizations, community concerts, and workshops. Their efforts reach more than 18,000 people annually in Sampson County.

The Sampson Arts Council welcomes a new board. Pictured from left, Adriania Wells, Selma Turlington, Yvonne Rackley, Margaret Malpass, SAC President Jeff Shipp, and Executive Director Kara Donatelli. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_new-board-members.jpg The Sampson Arts Council welcomes a new board. Pictured from left, Adriania Wells, Selma Turlington, Yvonne Rackley, Margaret Malpass, SAC President Jeff Shipp, and Executive Director Kara Donatelli. Courtesy Photo Community members enjoy a holiday art show hosted by the Sampson Arts Council at the Victor R. Small House. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Arts-House_1.jpg Community members enjoy a holiday art show hosted by the Sampson Arts Council at the Victor R. Small House. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent The Sampson Arts Council honors Barbara Werner for her retirement from the Board of Directors. Pictured front row from left, SAC Board members Brenda Nordin, Ray Jordan, Barbara Werner, Kara Donatelli, back row, Jeff Shipp, Adriania Wells, Louise Ezzell and Jonelle Strickland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Barbara-Werner-retirement.jpg The Sampson Arts Council honors Barbara Werner for her retirement from the Board of Directors. Pictured front row from left, SAC Board members Brenda Nordin, Ray Jordan, Barbara Werner, Kara Donatelli, back row, Jeff Shipp, Adriania Wells, Louise Ezzell and Jonelle Strickland. Courtesy Photo