Author Linda Eatmon-Jones is ready to share the journey of Dr. James Mitchell and his role in community colleges in the South.

First Baptist Church of Clinton is hosting a book signing from Linda Eatmon-Jones from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, First Baptist Church of 900 College St., Clinton.

Her book, “A Touchstone of Determination — True Grit: The Dr. James Mitchell Story” was published in November and tells the story about the importance of post-secondary education and Mitchell’s work to make community colleges an alternative to joining the workforce.

Mitchell believes it’s a relevant topic because of the cost of a four-year university education and student loan issues involved. She’s looking forward to people attending the free event and presentation.

“I wanted to talk about some of the historical things James has done on his journey,” Eatmon-Jones said. “In my mind it’s an inspirational story. He was determined to see community colleges have a role in educating people — in particular, those in undeserved areas, people of color, and people who could not financially afford to go to a four-year college.”

Mitchell is currently the president of Wallace Community College Selma in Alabama — a position he held in 2000. He played a major role in starting the first Early College High School program in Alabama. Mitchell also developed a a $38 million master facility plan for renovations and new construction at the college, in addition to securing funds for state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

He is a native of Ahoskie and earned a bachelor’ degree in behavioral science from Shaw University and a master’s in educational administration and doctorate in educational leadership from Fayetteville State University. A chapter of the book focuses on one of his leadership positions at Sampson Community College, as dean of students and as assistant to the president in the 1990s.

Mitchell’s career also includes roles at Florida Memorial College in Miami; the North Carolina Department of Natural Resources/Community Development; and the North Carolina Division of Purchase and Contract.

His educational journey also includes time as an instructor in adult education at Shaw University, before becoming a job developer, director of university services, and director of recruitment and admissions. Mitchell served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973 and earned an Honorable Discharge.

Eatmon-Jones is a native of North Carolina and currently lives in Washington, D.C. with her family. She is also the author of “Touchstone of Resilience,” which was inspired by her husband’s family who were victims of a Ku Klux Klan raid and the perseverance of future generations. For her latest book, she was inspired to write about Mitchell after traveling to places such as Selma, Ala. and Montgomery and speaking to legislators about the importance of community colleges.

“I started to understand the role that community colleges play,” she said about raising awareness about early college education.

Eatmon-Jones https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Touchstone-linda-eatmon-jones.jpg Eatmon-Jones https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Touchstone-of-Determination-front.jpg

Eatmon-Jones tells story; local signing set