Toys distributed to hundreds

HARRELLS — Members of North Gate Masonic Lodge No. 576 and Order of Eastern Stars Maggie L. Strong No. 639 distributed toys to more 300 children, with assistance from the Town of Harrells.

For the Harrells Community Toy Drive, the organization began collecting toys and donations in November to help families in Harrells and surrounding communities. This year, members wanted to have giveaway event on a larger scale. In 2018, trips were made to the Union District of Sampson County Schools. During the recent event, hot dogs, chip and refreshments were also served to families.

Nicholas Maynor, of North Gate Lodge No. 576, said the organization enjoys giving a helping hand to families at Christmas time and throughout the year.

“The Harrells Masonic Family wishes to thank all the sponsors that supported us at this event and during the year,” Maynor said. “Please continue to support us and we will continue to be a positive force in our community and to our youth. Remember the reason for the season as God gave his best to us. We should give our best to each other.”

Santa Claus spends time with families during the 2019 Harrells Community Toy Drive. Children receive gifts during the Harrells Toy Drive. Members of the North Gate Masonic Lodge No. 576 work to make families happy during Christmas with the help of many sponsors.

Harrells Community Toy Drive benefits children